Exclusive Swedish Tree House

They’re the most extravagant places you’ll ever sleep: in one of Sweden’s many tree houses. You can’t get closer to nature. In the morning you wake up to the beautiful view and the chirping of birds. Your breakfast with a view of the treetops. Spending the night in a tree house is one of the highlights of traveling to Sweden. This is literally a new high. And it’s also nice to know that the ecological footprint of all these overnight stays is minimal. All accommodations listed here have a sustainability label. These are six unusual places among the tree tops; From off-grid back-to-basics experiences to original luxury accommodations.

Treehotel in Swedish Lapland. absolutely top. Will open in 2022. Over the years superstars like Kate Moss, Justin Bieber and Elijah Wood have stayed here. The Treehotel consists of eight unique and luxurious tree houses; From a metallic ‘floating’ UFO to a camouflaged mirror cube. The Biosphere, the latest addition, includes a façade with 350 birdhouses, to boost the local bird population. Bird’s nest the size of a man.

Grano Bekasin is also located in the north of Sweden, set high among pine trees and overlooking the Ume Alv (Umea River). You’ll spend the night here in one of the plush bird’s nests: six luxurious hotel rooms nestled among the tree tops. Birds’ nests are made from recycled materials. They’re cosy, too: The floors are heated and the beds are surprisingly soft. In Grano Bacacin you can also go dog sledding, moose safaris, suping on the river and barbecue in the countryside, to name a few.

‘Supermon’ means supermoon in Swedish and that’s where you’ll be spending the night: inside a giant red supermoon. This tree house is nestled among pine trees and hangs three meters above the ground. This tree house is located in the Swedish countryside and if you’re lucky you might see the northern lights dancing above the cabin or grazing grass below. Superman is part of Nassets Markusgaard, a small-scale tourism company and farm with various accommodation. You can also stay in ‘Het Fahus’, a large house that used to be used for cattle, or in ‘Odis Oga’, another tree house like a spaceship.

Nutterbein (nature village) is a hidden gem in the middle of the forests of the Värmland region. You live here without electricity (candles light up everything here) and without water (but the lake water is crystal clear) and the sauna with hot tub makes sure you stay amazingly clean and fresh every day. If you want to cook, you have to cut your own wood and cook it over an open fire. It’s a real back-to-basics experience where you live completely in the nature surrounding you. The tree house ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ is five meters above the ground and the ‘Seher Shezon Cabin’ is ten meters above the ground. Both treehouses are made entirely of sustainable wood, with large windows and a private terrace overlooking the nearby lake.

Islana, near Falköping, was a family farm until the early 1980s. It is now a hotel with two traditional Swedish wooden tree houses and an organic bakery. The Red Tree House, ‘Andrum’ (place to breathe), is situated on an old oak tree 6.5 meters high, overlooking Lake Hornborgsjön. You can enjoy the afternoon sun and sunset on both patios. The second tree house, ‘Sjande Hillen’ (Seventh Heaven), is a greenish-yellow villa with elaborate decorations, inspired by old tree houses in the cities of Trosa and Hajo. And even more fun: a breakfast basket with freshly baked bread is hoisted out to your balcony in the morning.

Urnatur is the place to experience the luxury of simplicity in harmony with nature. There is no electricity or wifi here and when it gets cold you have to light a fire. When it gets dark, light the lantern. The grounds include several handcrafted and unique forest cabins and treehouses, from the Little Treehouse, built from leftovers and inspired by the life of Huckleberry Finn, to the romantic Aircastle with a spiral staircase that appears to grow out of a pine tree It happens. You can go hiking, kayaking and game picking here, but you can also relax, enjoy the surroundings and do as little as possible.