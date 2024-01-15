Exercises that can be done in 20 minutes to increase muscle mass

He modern pace of life demands more and more practical solution To maintain optimal health. regular physical activity and a style of Healthy Life They are the fundamental pillars for the well-being of the living being.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Physical exercise not only Contributes to maintaining heart healthBut Strengthens the body, stimulates the mind and protects from diseases, Additionally, it improves cognitive functions and helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

However, many individuals are unable to go to the gym due to lack of time, motivation or financial resources. For these reasons we present to you three simple exercises what can you do Do it in just 20 minutes from your homeAn accessible solution for people who want to stay active.

elastic band This is the only essential element to be able to perform these exercises The most important muscle groups work. It is a device that is easy to obtain, adaptable, easy to transport, ideal for carrying out physical activity without spending too much money.

train with elastic bands

Adding elastic bands to exercise has many benefits. One of the most important is They suit every bodyto help strengthen and tone musclesAvoiding injuries and overloading them.

Elastic bands are ideal for increasing muscle mass.

This is an element It allows you to exercise almost all muscle groups in the bodyUsing resistance in any activity helps to gradually increase muscle mass.

Exercises you can do in 20 minutes

in three exercises They are ideal for creating resistance and increasing the three most important muscle groups in the body.

Banded Front Raise

This exercise is ideal for strengthen shoulders and triceps, To do this, you have to stand on the band with your feet at a distance equal to hip width. The ends of the band should be in your hands and your arms should be straight and palms facing down.

Front arm lifts and muscle gain can be done in 20 minutes.

After adjusting this position, you should raise your arms forward, holding the tension generated by the band until your arms reach shoulder height. While lowering, the speed should be controlled and slow. from this practice You have to repeat 10 to 12 times.

side flexion with band

This is an ideal exercise for Tones and works the torso, obliques and abdominal muscles. To perform this exercise, you need to stand with your feet hip-width apart on the band and stretch the elastic with your hands.

Your arms should be extended above your head, keeping the band taut. You have to bend to one side with the band, return to the starting position and repeat the same for the other side. Repetitions should be 10 to 12 per side.

Banded Glute Kick

This exercise is ideal for exercising both the lower body and glutes like legs, To do this, place the band around your ankles with your feet in a quadruped position at hip-width apart.

Gluteal kicks help increase muscle mass in the lower body.