Exhibition of the Academy of Arts IKO at the Stedelijk Museum (Hoogstraten)

As is customary every year, during the summer months, the IKO Art Academy comes to the Stedelijk Museum at the start of Hoogstraten. Kids can go exploring in the permanent collection.

In recent years, summer exhibitions have been produced based on the works of graduate students of a specific art discipline. The formula has been changed for the new decree on part-time art education, with a focus on the submission of work and the creation of exhibitions. The Stedelijk Museum is therefore assigning rooms to students of the first year of the specialisation. “They selected from the work of students of all degrees,” explains Luc Doux, director of IKO. “The exhibition showcases all aspects of the Academy. So visitors see the works of adults, youth and children in the exhibition. The exhibition ‘IKO Exhibition’ runs from 29 June to 3 September.

For children aged 4 to 12, this summer there will once again be a discovery called ‘The Treasure of the Fly’ in the Stedelijk Museum’s permanent collection. This year’s theme is emotion. The kids look for a code to unlock the treasure chest’s combination and get the prize. Each participant has a chance to win a grand prize, a road trip in a camper van. This search can be done from July 1 to August 31. The Stedelijk Museum is open from Wednesday to Sunday between 2 pm and 5 pm. (to hit)