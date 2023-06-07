Exhibition Werner Herzog: The Ecstatic Truth

With three restored films and a documentary picture in theatres, as well as an exhibition and retrospective at Eye, film summer has arrived for Werner Herzog. Given his pop-cultural status as an archetypal filmmaker, it’s surprising how dreamy his work really is.

Werner Herzog doesn’t dream. that’s the first thing we hear him say in the documentary radical dreamer Thomas von Steinecker wrote about the Bavarian film writer. If we can take his word for it (because Herzog is not only one of the most legendary filmmakers ever, but also has a distinct talent for self-mythologizing), it speaks volumes about his work.

Dreams, as the title of the documentary suggests, is a common thread in von Steinacker’s film. The fact that he rarely dreams, Herzog feels as a disadvantage (“Avoid”, he says with typical Herzogian flair). But he reaches the dream state to some extent, he continues, with the state of being he takes a long walk or a car ride.

And, as an audience, you connect with his films. Because many of Herzog’s films (who, with their heavy eyelids and languid diction, often look half-awake anyway) seem set in a dream state. I don’t mean the absurd, anarchic type of dreamer David Lynch is known for, for example (though his mindset comes together nicely in Herzog’s Lynch-made my son, my son, what have you done, 2009). Herzog’s films are like the kind of dreams that hew very close to reality, but reveal something intimate that you weren’t yet aware of—a desire, a fear, or both at the same time.

This is how Werner Herzog soars around the world in search of his ‘blissful truth’. The whole world, as he is without doubt the most traveled filmmaker of all time – and probably the only filmmaker to have shot a full length film on every continent. This sleepwalking is essential to his films, which have no rigid boundaries between fact and fiction, reality and myth – and therefore also between fiction and documentary, as Herzog feels at home in both forms like no other filmmaker. .

that notion’ecstatic truth’ is also the title of an exhibition and comprehensive retrospective at the I Film Museum this summer. Herzog has been using it for decades to depict the core of his work. It’s like the dark truth of myths and dreams behind the dry reality of facts and data. In radical dreamer He puts it a little differently: he is looking for “something that is in us, but which we have not yet put into words”.

parody

since roughly grizzly man (2005) Herzog himself has also slowly but surely settled into our pop culture subconscious. radical dreamer Checks it out right away in the opening minutes: Recognizable accent; The moment in 2006 when he was shot with an air rifle during an interview and he reacted without hesitation; The time in 1980 when he actually ate his shoe after a provocative statement.

Actor Robert Pattinson says, “You can parody him, but it’s impossible to really see the world the way he does.” He worked with Herzog for the poorly received feature film desert queen since 2015 (‘painfully unmotivated dragon’, concludes colleague KEES Driessen) and is one of the celebrities who radical dreamer Praise is only allowed to bark in one-line interviews. In addition to actors such as Christian Bale and Nicole Kidman, filmmakers inspired by Herzog are also featured, including Chloe Zhao (nomads2020) and Joshua Oppenheimer (act of murder2012).

In his pop-cultural persona, the ‘radical’ side is prominent; The streamer is often underexposed. Also by Herzog, by the way. In interviews and in parts he talks about all kinds of movies and sitcoms (from the simpson Till then the mandalorian and from courage Till then rick and morty) from time to time especially its fanaticism is emphasized. The same goes for his Wicked Film School, a workshop in which he teaches aspiring filmmakers the tricks of the trade ‘in the wild’.

In radical dreamer We see him working at the same location in Lanzarote where he made the controversial film almost fifty years ago auch zwerge have been small anfangen (1970) recording. (That film, a film made entirely of dwarfish people not being treated kindly by a flock of chickens, is one of the reasons that at the entrance to the current Herzog exhibit during its premiere in Berlin, a Content Warning It was one of the ‘landscapes of the soul’ that von Steinecker visited with Herzog next to the Bavarian Alpine village of Sachrang, where he spent the first twelve years of his life, and Los Angeles, where he then lived. have been living since. With his third wife, Lina, in the 1990s.

The extreme focus on archetypes is also reflected in two of the three 1970s films, which are being re-released in restored versions in parallel with the retrospective. These are films that are known for the extremes of the making process. Aguirre, Der Zorn Gotts (1972) is the film for which Herzog actually floated down the Amazon on handmade rafts with a small cast and crew. fitzcarraldo (1982) is the film for which Herzog actually pulled a ship over a mountain. For both, Herzog teamed up with actor Klaus Kinski, a partnership so explosive that Herzog’s documentary my dear fiend (1980) could take an hour and a half to explain how they opposed each other’s lives.

This created a reputation in which Herzog repeatedly matched the insanity-bordering ambitions of his heroes. By traveling to the farthest corners of the earth. but also by example glass to hertz (1976) reportedly single-handed Troop To hypnotize non-professional actors on set. As a result, they show a very distinctive, sleepwalking acting style.

dancing hen

the third of the re-releases, Kaspar Hauser – Jader für Sich and Gott Gegen Allie (1974), makes it easy by comparison. Herzog’s most ‘extreme’ choice is the role of the mysterious founder Kaspar Hauser, who in fact did not live past his early twenties, played by the then 41-year-old Berlin busker Bruno Schleinstein, aka Bruno . S.

Yet this film of the three best captures the core of Herzog’s work – as far as you can point to a core in a body of work that spanned sixty years and a vast number of films. It would be no coincidence that Herzog reused the title of this film for his memoirs, published last year in celebration of his eightieth birthday. Nor that after Schleinstein’s death in 2010, Herzog said he was the best actor he had ever worked with: “No one else even comes close – in his humanity and the depth of his playing.”

the two team up again strozek (1977), not re-released nationwide but featured in I retrospective. The film’s famous conclusion, with its minute-long image of a dancing chicken (an animal for which Herzog harbors an intense hatred), is one of the most mystical and dreamlike cinematic moments that Herzog managed to capture on celluloid.

He himself admits it: in recent lectures he has repeatedly referred to the scene as “the ending of his best film”. Regarding the image of the endlessly dancing chicken, he said in the audio commentary on the Blu-ray release: “When I saw that chicken, I immediately knew it was something very, very big. A metaphor, a grand metaphor.” , without knowing exactly what it is.

I don’t even dream very often. (By which I really mean that I don’t remember my dreams, because everyone dreams – Herzog too.) But when I do dream, what Herzog describes is with exactly the same sense of I wake up: it was something big, but didn’t know what it was. Absolutely was. Used to be. And it’s in the same spirit that you leave the theater with one of Herzog’s best films.

Werner Herzog: The Ecstatic Truth Eye Film Museum, Amsterdam | 18 June to 1 October 2023 | Being from the 32-film retrospective Aguirre, Der Zorn Gotts (1972), Kaspar Hauser – Jader für Sich and Gott Gegen Allie (1974) and fitzcarraldo (1982) can be viewed nationwide from June 15, 2023.