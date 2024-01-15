Exito’s first two top executives beheaded by new owners Callejas

Lucas López and Camilo Gallego, vice presidents of marketing and services, were removed from their positions before the arrival of a new board composed of Salvadorans.

El Salvador’s Calleja Group, led by Francisco Javier Calleja and his son Juan Carlos Calleja, who was a presidential candidate in 2019, arrived in Colombia with the intention of making major structural changes to one of the country’s most traditional businesses. Grupo Exito, of which they are already majority owners.

The Salvadorans acquired a company that bills more than $20 billion annually and is growing despite turmoil under its ownership. They closed 2022 with operating income of $20.6 billion and 2023, with Gilinsky’s sales announcements and proposals in between, managed to close it with $21.1 billion.

In 2024, which is their first year under control, they want to proceed along the same lines and that is why their idea is to control everything that happens within the company founded in Medellín in the late 1950s. His first attack is going to be to completely replace the board of directors, which currently has three Colombians and which by March 21, the day when the shareholders’ assembly will be held, will be composed entirely of Salvadorans.

However, eleven days before the assembly, he decided to make the first major move within the management team, with Carlos Mario Giraldo continuing to serve as President. The victim was Lucas López Lins, who was Vice President of Marketing at Grupo Exito since May 2022 and who left his position this Sunday, March 10.

Similarly, Camilo Gallego Ferrer, who was Vice President of Services since 2016, will leave his post, but will remain responsible for competencies in the same organization, which is lower than his position. Many changes are expected in the coming days.

