Exodus from Cuba: a move we’ve seen before

Cuban migrants, including an 8-month pregnant woman, in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S., on September 29, 2023. Running to surrender to US Border Patrol. Reuters/Brian Snyder/File

In the last two and a half years we have seen The largest exodus of Cubans since 1959, it adds up to approx. 4% The proportion of population is even higher Doctors, teachers and other professionals Of the island. Most Cubans have moved toward the common destination of usa (USA), but they have changed the normal sea route to one of dirt road after the wind, About 425,000 Cubans They arrived in the United States between 2022 and 2023, most of them crossing the border with its neighbor to the south. Some? 36,000 more requested hospital From Mexico straight to America. they have also gone spain And for South American countries.

You may be interested in: Rule of law in democracy and defenselessness in dictatorship

To explain mass departures, we must take into account the situation that people face on the island and the factors that attract them to new destinations. It must also be acknowledged that we are witnessing yet another example of Manipulation of human beings by autocratic governments,

In Cuba, the period of the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult and the recovery has been slow. On 11th July 2021, Thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the government, they were tired Frequent blackouts, food shortages, and other economic hardships That they were generally victims. he also asked Freedominspired by hymns “Motherland and Life”against the revolutionary motto “Country or Death”, government of miguel diaz canel The response could have been with political and economic liberalization, but did not: chose oppression, He imprisoned hundreds of people, including many young men and boysAnd tightened the judicial power.

File image of people demonstrating in front of the Cuban Capitol in Havana (Cuba) on July 11, 2021. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa



The economic situation on the island did not improve and the population remained dissatisfied. After a few months, the Cuban government, which normally harasses its diaspora, took measures to facilitate emigration. It seems that the government has taken this decision It would be good to open the safety valve for potential dissidents, in addition to ultimately increasing the flow of remittances to the island. Of equal or greater importance, you also want take advantage of the united states, government of Joe Biden Has reversed only some of the restrictions imposed by its predecessor (and potential rival in November 2024) Donald Trump maintained against Cuba and It has not been removed from the list of countries supporting terrorism (Which the Obama administration did and Trump reversed).

You may be interested in: Vladimir Putin’s death trap: How the Russian military recruited hundreds of Cuban mercenaries to fight in Ukraine

The Cuban government has often resorted to maneuver Use migrants to put pressure on AmericaFor example, with the Mariel exodus in 1980 and the Rafters crisis in 1994–1995. What’s new about this final round is that it appears to be a coordinated game. Authoritarian regimes of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, In November 2021, the government of Daniel Ortega Visa requirement for Cubans eliminated in Nicaragua, Airlines from several Latin American countries, including Venezuela’s Conviasa, began flights from Cuba to Managua. from there, they could pay the smugglers Taking them north. The purpose of this collective action will be to put pressure on Joe Biden’s government to lift economic sanctions against officials of the three countries.

In the US, this new wave of Cubans have found that their legal status and prospects for staying permanently less firm than last time, During 2021 and 2022, the Biden government imposed immigration restrictions imposed by the COVID rationale (called title 42, However, in January 2023 they made an announcement humanitarian leave (legally known as parole) for Cubans, Haitians, and Venezuelans who arrive in the US by plane. The same month, the US reopened the consulate in Havana (which had been closed due to “noise” incidents before the pandemic).

US President Joe Biden in a file photo. EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo



Immigration is a point of major political weakness for Biden. Everything indicates that instead of reaching any agreement to reform immigration policy during his administration, his rivals in the Republican Party have made it a priority. There is a feeling of uncontrolled crisis till the presidential elections., Despite being the most anti-communist ideologically, Republicans have not supported Biden’s effort to grant asylum to victims of autocratic self-declared communist countries in the hemisphere. Actually, they want to weaken it. Along with Republican governors from 19 other states, Texas Gov. greg abbott He initiated a lawsuit against the federal government over its parole policy and the House of Representatives gave him a trial Impeachment To Alejandro MayorkasThe Cuban-born Secretary of Homeland Security blamed him for the border crisis.

You may be interested in: To increase its influence in the region: Russia sent its Foreign Minister on a tour of Cuba, Venezuela and Brazil

Migration policy is also international policy. humanitarians in the hemisphere should Recognize the cynical tactics of the regimes of Diaz Canale, Maduro and Ortega What are they for? All three countries blame US-imposed sanctions for the disastrous conditions for their citizens. This is also part of the same playbook. It always works to gain the sympathy of progressives in the countries of the region and in the US. Gradually, these soften the criticism of authoritarianism or even deny it.

In October 2023, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez de Obrador He called a meeting of migrant sending countries including Cuba. The final declaration said, “Urge that countries of origin, transit and destination implement comprehensive migration policies that respect the human right to migrate.” This is a good goal. But this does not eliminate the importance of recognizing it The region’s dictatorships are creating misery and their only achievement appears to be retaining power at the expense of the freedom of its residents.,

Sybil Rhodes is a PhD in Political Science and President of CADAL (www.cadal.org,