Exoprimal Beta Impressions: The Spirit of Anthem Returns Thanks to Capcom

We are increasingly accustomed to hero shooter in true Overwatch style. Today we come to bring you some impressions of Exoprimal, the new Capcom game that will be released on consoles on July 14, 2023. Also, we have good news, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the day of launch, so ready your weapons, choose your teammates and destroy dinosaurs before they decide to satisfy their hunger with you.

We are not going to deceive you, Exoprimal looks good; however, we are facing a game that does not squeeze 100% of the capacity of current generation consoles. Something that seems logical considering that we are facing a title that comes out for both generations; that is, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox ONE, PC, PS5 and PS4. Exoprimal is not an innovation either when it comes to gameplay, but its incredible action and the way in which we will have to face the dinosaurs (and other players) makes us spend many hours at the controls.

The game mode deals with a kind of race where we will have to overcome various obstacles. For this we can use different characters that will help us with a specific role; this time we have Assault, Tank and Support; When older, each class has different exosuits to change your style of play. If you are used to Overwatch 2 or other games of hero shooter, you will know that each one has to fulfill their role for the team to work. If by any chance you don’t know exactly what the role of each character is, let’s go with a brief explanation.

Assault – Its purpose is clear, the objective of the player who has this type of character is to do as much damage as possible. This can be translated as "destroy all the dinosaurs you can".

Tank – This will be the vanguard of the team, its main objective is to absorb damage and protect the rest of the teams from the shots of other players or from the bites of our small animals. Either way, you have to draw all the DPS towards you.

Support – The support class can almost always be translated as the team medic. Its function is to stay in the back of the formation to gradually heal the rest of the players. With this you can extend the life of the other characters and make them continue with their function, either by killing or tanking.

Exoprimal enhances team play

Now, Exoprimal offers us an important detail if you want to overcome the levels that it offers us… Team play is paramount. Let’s clarify this, I’m not telling you that team play is important, I confirm that team play is paramount. That is, you will have to cooperate if you do not want to die trying, so it is always better to play this style of game with your friends.

In this new game of Capcom we put ourselves in the shoes of an elite soldier who, of course, will have various types of armor to fulfill his objective. If you think weapons are important, don’t worry, you’ll have an arsenal that will allow you to face all your enemies without any problem. As long as the team cooperates and everyone is clear about their role. In Exoprimal it is not worth going as a lone wolfso don’t play the hero because you will surely be the first to become food for the dinosaurs.

While the gameplay may seem repetitive, Capcom has opted for a matchmaking that makes each game different from another. Every time you start a game, the objectives you have to accomplish will change their order.. Remember that at the beginning we told you that the game would be a kind of race against time with objectives, this search method also makes the enemies appear in different places, so it will not help you to know the spawn. While that repetitive aspect may be there, this decision by the developer makes the game much more bearable.

Also, the type of armor you wear can completely change your playstyle, which is definitely reminiscent of Anthem. So don’t worry, whatever your playstyle is, I’m sure you’ll be able to find yours in Exoprimal and go straight for the dinosaurs.. You’ll even have armor that encourages melee combat, something that turns the game into a hack’n slash instead of a shooter. But yes, be careful with the enemy players,