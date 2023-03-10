Expansion of the Harry Potter franchise is just beginning

According to Gunnar Wiedenfels, one of the executives at Warner Bros. discoverythe franchise Harry Potter still has a bright future ahead of it.

According to the international website Screen Rant, during a panel at an investor conference that took place on Wednesday (8), Widednfels said that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter remains WBD’s most important franchise.

Despite the failure of the Fantastic Beasts films, and the negative reaction to the Hogwarts Legacy game, the executive assured that the company wants to expand the franchise in the coming years.

“Take ‘Harry Potter’ for example, the Wizarding World, the fact that we are building on this huge success with the release of Hogwarts Legacy, 12 years after the release of the last film, shows that there are many opportunities and us. We are just starting to expand on that.”

“We have the new Harry Potter tour coming up in Tokyo in the middle of the year. Long story short, I think this single company approach, great leadership in the individual business units, but coordinated management of franchises is probably one of the biggest opportunities the company has.”

The History of the Franchise

The Harry Potter franchise began with a series of books written by JK Rowling. In 2001 the first film was hit theaters and the last one premiered in 2011.

Harry Potter still spawned the story The Cursed Childwhich was published in a book and adapted into a play.

The first film based on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them premiered in 2016. The idea was to make a five-film sequel, but the project is on hold due to low success, and with that, only three films were released.

Rowling has been involved in several controversies, mainly for comments seen as transphobic. The franchise then went on to be boycotted by fans and various other people.

The Fantastic Beasts films also suffered from controversy. First by Johnny Depp, who played Grindelwald, being fired because of his lawsuit against Amber Heard, where he was accused of assaulting the actress. Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

In addition, Ezra Miller, who plays Credence, has had several problems with the police when he gets involved in rich situations in various parts of the world.

Rumors arose that WBD was in the early stages of producing a film about The Cursed Childhowever, a spokesperson for the company stated that it has no plans to adapt this story for the time being.

The Harry Potter franchise movies are available on HBO Max.