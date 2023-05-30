Expect the Unexpected: Martin Scorsese Is Making a Movie About Jesus Christ



Film director Martin Scorsese has built an impressive resume over the past 50 years. Films like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and more recently I The Irishman are some of his successful works. Looks like another big project of the director is on the way.

Martin Scorsese is busy. While his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, awaits release worldwide, the director’s next project is already in the works.

Jesus Christ

During a visit to the Vatican, home of the Roman Catholic Church, the director announced at a press conference that he was working on a film about the life of the Biblical character Jesus Christ.

“I wrote a script about the life of Jesus, and I’m going to make it into a movie”said the director. So it looks like this could be Martin Scorsese’s next film.

Pope

In addition to a visit to the Vatican with an accompanying press conference, Martin Scorsese also had the opportunity to have a private meeting with Pope Francis with his wife.

This isn’t the first time that the Pope and Martin Scorsese have met. In 2016, the director made the film (film =) Silence (/ film) about a Jesuit mission in Japan. At that time it was given a special screening at the Vatican.

assassins of the flower moon

Although it looks like Scorsese is moving on to his next film, it has to happen assassins of the flower moonOthers including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have yet to be released. The film was acclaimed upon its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Killers of the Flower Moon received a 9-minute standing ovation #Ear Premiere 👏 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/7n2XSUPbEK — letterboxd (@letterboxd) May 20, 2023

assassins of the flower moon Will be released on 21 October. Watch the teaser trailer below:

