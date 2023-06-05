Experience expert criticizes wellness care: “Top of organization use us for promotion”

Some experts on the experience of poverty, who work as volunteers for the non-profit organization Welzizenzorg, presented the ‘Exclude Poverty Experience’ award to the top of the organization at the KVS in Brussels on Thursday. The volunteers deplore that the top and board of the Welzingzorg do not listen to them enough and believe they are being used as a publicity stunt. At the same time, the presentation of the ‘Poverty Exclusion’ award by vzw Welzijnszorg took place in the theatre.

Heidi, one of Welzijnszorg’s volunteers/experience experts, “is very dissatisfied with the fact that we are not being listened to. The management does not want to listen to us, that’s why we are introducing this award.

“The board members do not listen to us, but use us as a way to get publicity. We asked to sit on the board of directors, but that request went unheeded. We are still waiting for a response to dozens of emails. Have been,” Heidi says.

“We deeply regret that this event is being hijacked by a small group of experts with experience, with whom communication sometimes stutters. Vzw Welzijnszorg is a large organization, with a few volunteers to keep things running smoothly but it is purely an internal opportunity”, says Koen Trepeniers, director of vzw Welzijnszorg. “There has been a lot of tension in recent months, but dialogue should come from both sides. They also do not accept our invitation to engage in dialogue, although part of the blame will also be ours. It is a pity that what has been internalized What can’t be solved has been turned so publicly into a huge problem.