Experienced German climber dies in the Himalayas

German climber Louis Stitzinger has been found dead on Kangchenjunga, the world’s third highest mountain. Organizers of his campaign made the announcement on Wednesday, days after he disappeared while descending from the summit.

Mingma Sherpa, director of Seven Summit Treks, said a search team consisting of five Nepali guides found Stitzinger’s body at 8,400 meters on Tuesday, just below the summit of Kangchenjunga (8,586 meters). “They are currently bringing her body down,” he said.

According to Seven Summit Treks, the 54-year-old veteran climber reached the top of the Himalayan mountain without supplemental oxygen on May 25, after which he lost contact. The search was hampered by weather conditions. As an experienced climber and guide, Stitzinger has already reached several peaks above 8,000 metres.

Nepal is home to eight of the ten highest mountain peaks in the world, including Everest. Every spring, when temperatures are mild and the wind is generally low, the land between India and China welcomes hundreds of climbers.

Twelve people have died this year and five others are missing on Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, putting 2023 on track to be a record year for fatalities.