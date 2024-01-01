Experiential conference will provide tools based on regenerative medicine

With the aim of providing tools to treat patients suffering from pain or chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Medicar Diagnostic Center will be present at the conference.Voices of health, science and experience in harmony”Will be held this Saturday, January 20th at the Park Inn Hotel from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

According to Health Ministry data, at the end of 2019, 80.73% of deaths in Costa Rica were caused by NCDs. The main cause of this group of diseases is not acute infection. NCDs include cancer, heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung diseases.

edgar camposThe co-founder of Medicure explains that this experiential conference seeks to raise awareness and give patients the tools to find their root cause and treat them through regenerative medicine.

Dr. mariana gomezThe co-founder and medical director of Medicure explains that regenerative medicine is an interdisciplinary field of medicine that focuses on the repair or regeneration of damaged or diseased tissues and organs. Its goal is to restore normal function in the body by stimulating the natural healing process of those damaged tissues or organs.

Talks and Workshops

The event will include experts from Mexico, Peru and Costa Rica. First, keynote speeches will be given and then practical workshops with diagnostic and treatment tools developed according to each specialty.

Topics to be developed include: sports medicine, aromatherapy, cell regenerative medicine to detoxification, neurolinguistic programming and hypnosis as a means of pain reduction; Holistic treatments to improve health and well-being; and how legal conflicts can directly impact the origins of pain, illness, and disease in people.

Additionally, a patient suffering from diabetes will give his testimony on how regenerative medicine helped him reverse the condition.

You can register here: https://www.armoniensalud.com/Or via WhatsApp: +506 8344-7373.