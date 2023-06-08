Experimental doll with an operatic voice

She has the voice of an operatic soprano, but prefers to experiment with electronic pop. He is a star on TikTok and has written a song for Beyonce. On Friday, Caroline Polachek will perform at Dutch festival Best Kept Secret, her only summer performance in the Benelux.

Caroline Polachek (37) has been making music for almost 20 years. Since 2017 she goes solo and combines her exceptional vocal abilities with more professional discourse. When you listen to her music it is not surprising that she is a fan of Kate Bush and Björk. He is very strong technically and vocally.

In ‘Welcome to My Island’, with which the singer opens her latest album ‘Desire, I Want to Turn Into You’, the vocals float somewhere between a siren’s heavenly call and a raw primal scream. It’s hard to pin down, though a danceable beat with seductive vocals comes pretty close. This applies to everything that Polchek has discovered in recent years.

Summary

American Carolyn Polchek performs at the Best Kept Secret Festival in The Netherlands.

She rose to fame with the Brooklyn indie band Chairlift.

PC music producer Danny L. Since working with Harley, his music has become much more experimental.

She combines her vocal abilities with experimental pop.

His latest album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ was acclaimed by music critics around the world.

Before going solo, Polchek sang in the chairlift. The band from Brooklyn toured the world as support for The Killers, Phoenix and MGMT. Big fame didn’t come for the band, who were always pushed into the indie corner. Polachek told the American press, “No matter how polished our music became, the industry refused to look at it differently.” ‘Individual thinking has become our downfall. I felt very free when I went alone. Can finally see without that thick, distorting lens.’

Opera as Yoga

Polchek focused early on his music career. By age 17, she was singing in four choirs, an a cappella group, and two nu-metal bands, while also undergoing years of intensive opera training.

On Dutch music website 3voor12, she says, “I am afraid that my voice will be damaged forever.” ‘Opera is a good workout. When you sing with vibrato, your vocal cords resonate. That way you don’t pinch your voice. It takes a lot of muscles off your ribcage, everything comes from your head voice. My voice is really built for that, but in my own music I use a lot more musical paintbrushes filled with dissonant notes and vocals. Everything is fluid without sharp edges in Opera. It’s very healthy for my voice: if my music is acrobatics, opera is yoga.’

In 2019, Polchek became a TikTok sensation with ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’. The tour with pop sensation Dua Lipa won her new fans. She has also appeared on records by Australian producer Flume and British pop singer Charli XCX. He co-wrote the song ‘No Angel’ for American superstar Beyoncé, which ended up on her latest album ‘Renaissance’.



Caroline Polachek dares to walk the line between commerce and experimentation



Polachek dares to walk the line between commerce and experimentation. He found a like-minded person in Danny L. Harley, producer of the London record label PC Music. The label uses inexperienced singers. It edits vocals, changes the pitch or uses it as a rhythmic element. Those distortions create a strange, almost surreal sound. Polchek herself does the same with her music. The combination of bagpipes and other unusual instruments, child voices, and his haunting voice result in his characteristic sound.

Her operatic background came just the previous year when she sang ‘Non voglio mai vedere il sole tramontare’ for a production of the Royal Opera in London. Opera House adapted Gus Van Sant’s film ‘Last Days’ about the late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain.

This summer, Polchek will play at the biggest European festivals: after Primavera Sound in Barcelona, ​​it is still heading to Roskilde and Sziget festivals. The only festival she goes to in our area is Best Kept Secret in the Netherlands.

Polchek refused to promote herself as a female artist. ‘Whether painting or pop, gender is not a genre. Kate Bush, Björk and Fiona Apple have fundamentally redefined what music can be. But no more so than Brian Eno, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Radiohead. The living theme of all these artists is the same. You see the world through their eyes, they convey your thoughts to you. Gender has very little to do with it,” she told British newspaper The Telegraph.