Expert says easy and quick exercise can help you lose half a kilo per week

Whether for health, or for an appearance in which you feel more comfortable, if you are trying to lose weight, you surely already know that changing your eating habits and increasing physical activity. It is necessary to engage. But what if there is not enough time to move around and go to the gym? A fitness expert assures this There is a quick and easy option that can help you lose half a kilo per week.

In this option you will not need to go to the gym, in fact sportswear will not be mandatory, just walking will be enough. And studies have shown that people who walk 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day They have lower body mass index and fat percentage.

According to Dennis Miklasz, a personal trainer at Northwestern Medicine Crystal Lake Health and Fitness Center in Illinois, whose statements were taken New York Post, The intensity with which you walk will be important in helping your body burn calories and gain health benefits, Mainly in your heart and respiratory system.

in that sense, A brisk walk of 30 to 60 seconds every three to five minutes is recommended, followed by a 30-second recovery walk. And, according to the expert, this type of interval training will allow you to continue burning calories after training.

The benefits of walking go beyond weight loss. Other health benefits are derived, such as controlled blood pressure, improved mood, increased bone strength and better digestion.

Going for a walk will benefit your health.

Besides walking, what can you do to see more effective results?

it’s clear that By taking a short walk a day, you can see positive results in your weight. However, if you want to speed up the process, here’s what a health expert says you should do.

To lose weight fast by walking, You can do this by lifting weights or climbing slopes.

Another recommendation, as you’re probably already imagining, is to eat a healthy diet. In this sense, the expert pointed out that It is more effective to have a balanced diet rather than a calorie-restricted diet.