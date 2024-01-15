Experts give tips for perfect health

A radiant smile is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also joyful It is a leading indicator of good overall health. So, dentist Lorena Bedoya spoke for 90 minutes and gave some tips that should be kept in mind. It is important to clarify that ‘white teeth’ are not synonymous with perfect oral health.

Regular brushing: This is essential for good oral hygiene. Bedoya recommends brushing your teeth sparingly. twice daily, preferably after the main meal. Additionally, you should use a soft bristle toothbrush And a fluoride toothpaste To effectively remove plaque and prevent tooth decay.

use of dental floss: It is the best ally in the fight against plaque accumulation and gingivitis. So, make sure Floss at least once a day to clean the spaces between your teeth; Including below the gum line.

Lorena Bedoya argues that:

“This helps prevent cavities from forming and keeps gums healthy.”

visit the dentist regularly: Scheduling regular visits to the dentist is essential to detect and prevent dental problems. before they turn into something more serious, It is recommended to visit the dentist at least twice a year; For routine dental exams and professional cleanings. Healthy Diet: Since, limit your intake of sugary foods and carbonated drinks May contribute to the formation of cavities, Therefore, it is best to choose calcium-rich foods, such as dairy products, green leafy vegetables and fish, to strengthen teeth and maintain healthy bones.

Avoid tobacco: Smoking can lead to the development of periodontal disease and oral cancer; The best way is to stop tobacco use. Likewise, if there is a problem of dependence on this type of cigarette, it is better to seek professional help.

Keep your teeth safe: If you practice contact sports or activities can put teeth at riskUse mouth guards to avoid tooth injuries and fractures.

Maintaining good dental health not only improves your appearance, but it also contributes to your overall health.

“Remember that a healthy smile is an open door to confidence and self-esteem. Take care of your smile, take care of your health! Lorena Bedoya, dentist.

