Experts say we’re getting closer to seeing woolly mammoths again on Earth

Woolly mammoths went extinct 3,700 years ago, but may return if scientists succeed

Woolly mammoths are one of the most famous elephant species today.

If we talk about prehistoric animals A part of us will think about dinosaurs. However, there will be people who wonder about mammoths. These elephants, which inhabited large parts of the Earth thousands of years ago, are well known and in 2028 they could be back with colossal biosciences.

For several months now, this company has been dedicating great efforts and substantial investments to find a way to bring back the mammoth. Of course, and as indicated in many of the comments made in IFLScience, a species cannot be “extinct”. You need to look for your genes in your living relatives,

Mammoth’s return is one step closer

were mammoths A species of woolly elephant that lived in cold regions of the planet, As the Ice Age period gave way to a warmer climate, the herds retreated northward until by 3,700 years ago, they eventually became extinct. Even today its remains are visible in almost perfect condition in the Siberian snow.

I guess it’s no surprise to anyone that scientists could attempt a Jurassic Park, Cloning mammoths from genetic remains. However, and as has been demonstrated, doing so is much more difficult than it seems, if not impossible. That’s why Colossal Biosciences intends to extract the mammoth genome from a close relative.

Current genetic studies have provided much useful information About this. The result is that the Asian elephant is a very similar animal to the woolly mammoth, as they share 96% of their DNA. Knowing this, extracting that genome and mixing it with mammoths could lead to the reappearance of these animals.

This is undoubtedly a very interesting project that will also serve to find keys in cloning and genetics. Now, 2028 is next, only four years left and we can expect to see a huge animal grazing like thousands of years ago. would it be possible? At the moment Colossal Biosciences is publishing the steps they are taking and it looks like they will be able to achieve this.

There is still a long way to go., If mammoths eventually come back to life, it could pave the way for other species to return with them. As we always indicate, there is no option other than to wait and see what happens and see how events develop.