Exploration Falcon in Fortnite: where to find it and what it is for

He Scouting Falcon it’s a new objector entered in the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In our guide to Fortnite we tell you where to find Scouting Hawks and what are they for. Let’s go there:
What is the Fortnite Scouting Falcon and where to find it?
The Scout Falcon was first introduced to Fortnite on 01/18/2023., with the arrival of patch 23.20. It is a remote-controlled drone in the shape of a robotic falcon that we can find randomly on the ground, in normal chests, inchests of the Oathsand in deliveries of supplies. Below we leave you a map with all the locations of the chests of The Oaths:
After patch 23.30, the character Rebel also sells this item:
The Scouting Falcon looks like this:
How to use the Scout Falcon in Fortnite
The Exploration Falcon is a drone that we can use to explore the setting and transport objects and even players like downed teammates. Below we leave you several of his keys:
In our Fortnite guide we help you with many other aspects of the game, including how to complete all the Missions or how to get fast XP to level up as soon as possible. Don’t miss it!