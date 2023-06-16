Explore, customize and survive in the new open world survival rpg, Undone – this is gaming

102

Today, Level Infinity, a gaming brand dedicated to delivering high-quality games to a global audience, and Lightspeed Studios, one of the world’s most successful and innovative game developers, welcome Survivors to Underdawn . The free-to-play, open-world survival RPG is now available on iOS and Android devices, with a companion PC version available on Steam and the official website.

In Undone, players must team up with other survivors in a world overrun by the infected. The game combines PvP and PvE experiences as the player faces dual threats from shuffling mobs and hostile humans in the battle for survival in this apocalyptic wasteland. Built using the Unreal Engine, Undone transports survivors across a vast immersive environment filled with different terrains and ecosystems. Using a robust free-build system that includes over 1,000 types of furniture, items, and structures, players must work together to build their homes and establish a new civilization.

“With Undone, the team embarked on an ambitious mission to create an open-world RPG that would redefine the survival genre,” said Anthony Krauts, Sr. Director of Marketing for Level Infinite. “We’re excited for players to see their vision come to life and truly immerse themselves in this massive post-apocalyptic adventure.”

On their daring adventure, players will meet legendary survivor Trey Jones, played by global movie star Will Smith. Trey will act as a guide to help other survivors navigate the world four years after a global disaster. To survive the battle against the infected, the survivors have split into different factions, each with their own rules of survival. As a member of the legendary Raven Squad, players must compete against members of the Clowns, Eagles, Night Owls, and Rivers to conquer territory and endure some of the darkest nights until the next morning.

I like this: I like this Burden…

Connected