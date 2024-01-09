Explosions, kidnapping of police officers and incidents in several prisons on first day of emergency in Ecuador

(CNN Spanish) — Tension and violence have increased in Ecuador following the escape of Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito”, the leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang.



This Monday and Tuesday morning was a “night of terror” in many areas of the country. Some citizens CNN spoke to described the situation this way. All, amidst a state of exception and curfew declared by President Daniel Noboa due to “serious internal turmoil”.

The National Police reported several emergencies, including the kidnapping of police officers in Quito and Machala.

“Our special units are active to trace our associates and arrest the criminals. “None of these incidents will go unpunished,” the police body said in a statement published in X.

On the other hand, the Ecuadorian Armed Forces reported that explosions of vehicles and gas stations were recorded.

In Esmeraldas, in the northwest of the country, two burnt vehicles were recorded. One of them caused a fire at a gas station.

In Quito, in the Chilologlo area, police found a burnt vehicle with two gas cylinders inside. Some area residents reported on social media that they heard a loud explosion in the area.

According to the organization, the armed forces conducted patrols and control operations during the night and morning in the most conflict-hit areas.

A National Police spokesman told reporters that the explosion was reported on a bridge on General Ruminahui Avenue, which leads to the valleys on the outskirts of Quito.

Furthermore, he assured that “more than 20 emergencies were addressed during the night and morning in different parts of the country.”

The municipality of Quito demanded the support of the national government for state security to protect the lives of citizens and asked for more police help for the capital. The municipality said it would strengthen security in critical areas and public services.

Tension continues in jails

The National Service for Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) reported that incidents, disturbances and detentions of penitentiary agents were recorded in at least six prisons in Ecuador on Monday. He says that such situation has not been brought under control yet.

The armed forces indicated that they would continue to carry out arms, ammunition and explosives control operations inside the Guayaquil regional prison, from where the alias “Fito” escaped. Authorities have not yet been able to determine the exact date and time in which the criminal leader escaped prison control.

SNAI, for its part, reported this Monday that it has filed a complaint regarding the escape of the alias “Fito” and the incidents being recorded in several prisons.

“Complaints in accordance with the law have been filed against all those who seek to interfere in the proper administration of the National Social Rehabilitation System through threats and terrorist acts,” SNAI said in a statement.