Extreme Minecraft: Date and participants of the first series of 2023 by Auronplay

Auronplay presented Extreme Minecraft, its new series of streams that will bring together various content creators to put them in a new challenge.
This year got off to a great start with events streamers and video games. Some days ago, Ibai presented us with his ibainephic, an event that brought together various internet personalities in a large charity tournament. Now it is the turn of Auronplaystar who will challenge several streamers in his new event Minecraft Extreme.
Read also: LoL: The Victorious Skin 2023 will not require reaching Gold to receive it
Extreme Minecraft is a new series created by Auronplay and Heberon, the administrator of TortillaLand. Here, the Catalan streamer will bring together various personalities in a more difficult version of Minecraft.
The new Auronplay series will start on January 17, 2023, that is, within a week. We will see a total of 64 streamers surviving this new challenge, including Rubius, Ibai, Rioboo and many more personalities.
These are all the participants of Minecraft Extreme:
|
8cho
|
aleiv
|
arigameplays
|
aroyitt
|
Auron
|
Axozer
|
bijin
|
Breifrg
|
Carol
|
cristinini
|
elded
|
Deqiuv
|
Desst
|
edurne
|
Elisa Waves
|
elmariana
|
Focus
|
Folagor
|
Genesis
|
Goes
|
hitbosking
|
Ibai
|
magnetized
|
jackie
|
Jokki (JoaquinPA)
|
josechrist
|
Joseph
|
JuanSGuarnizo
|
Karchez
|
Komanche
|
luh
|
Marki Lokuras
|
mayichi
|
missandie
|
missasinfonia
|
Mixwell
|
Nia Lakshart
|
Nil Ojeda
|
Noni
|
olligamerz
|
Duck
|
perxite
|
Polispol
|
quackity
|
Rubius
|
reborn
|
Ricoy
|
rioboo
|
robleis
|
roier
|
Shadowune
|
Spreen
|
stratus
|
Tanizen
|
TheGrefg
|
Vicens
|
Violet
|
Viruzz
|
volcano
|
Zorman
|
Kajal
|
JCorko
|
the expert
|
NexxuzHD
Also read: This will be the format of MSI and Worlds 2023
But how long will this series last? According to Auronplay in a live he did a few days ago, Extreme Minecraft will last 2 or 3 weeks at most. The participants will have to survive different tests in a hostile environment. Each one will have 3 lives and the more lives they lose, the more difficult the challenge will become.
What do you think? Will you watch this series? Tell us on social networks.