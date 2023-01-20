Extreme Minecraft: Date and participants of the first series of 2023 by Auronplay

This year got off to a great start with events streamers and video games. Some days ago, Ibai presented us with his ibainephic, an event that brought together various internet personalities in a large charity tournament. Now it is the turn of Auronplaystar who will challenge several streamers in his new event Minecraft Extreme.

Extreme Minecraft is a new series created by Auronplay and Heberon, the administrator of TortillaLand. Here, the Catalan streamer will bring together various personalities in a more difficult version of Minecraft.

The new Auronplay series will start on January 17, 2023, that is, within a week. We will see a total of 64 streamers surviving this new challenge, including Rubius, Ibai, Rioboo and many more personalities.

These are all the participants of Minecraft Extreme: