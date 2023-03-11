Extreme Minecraft reveals its Final Phase schedule

It’s been a little over a week since the start of Minecraft Extreme, the brand new series that has the entire community in suspense is very close to coming to an end. After several days full of deaths, bans and more than one controversy, the popular series that they carry out Auronplay and company, like more than one participant, its days are numbered and as revealed on social networks, there is less than a week left for the final closure of the server.

The official networks of the event revealed not only the dates on which the Semifinals and Grand Final of Minecraft Extreme, but also announced which days the server will remain closed. On January 29, February 1, 2, 3 and 5, the event server will not be available for participants to connect, so making accounts, as detailed in the event post «6 “normal” days left Minecraft Extreme«.

Regarding the definition of this first great event of 2023, the first great event for those who have at least one life will be on Saturday, February 4, there the survivors and according to the own comment Auronplay live a few days ago, they must pass the important filter until there are 20 players left for the Grand Final. These remaining must reconnect to define the big winner on Monday, February 6, however there is still not much information about what that great definition will be like, but Auron hinted at some possibilities.

FINAL PHASE CALENDAR 🗓Semifinal: February 4

🗓Final: February 6

🗓 Server closed: January 29, February 1, 2, 3 and 5. That is, there are 6 normal days of Minecraft Extreme left 🥶 — Extreme Minecraft (@Tortilla_Land) January 25, 2023

What will the Minecraft Extreme Grand Finale be like?

In the absence of a voice that makes this official, the only thing we can do is speculate about what the definition format of Minecraft Extremein a recent direct Auronplay He commented on two ideas about the definition, on the one hand he mentioned that once the 20 finalists are found, the concept of lives will disappear and that probably among the mechanics of PvP; On the other hand, he also mentioned that this cannot be the case and they set up a format of The Hunger Games to declare the big winner.

