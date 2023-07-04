Eyeball reflection reveals a 3D model of what one is looking at

A computer system uses photographs of a person’s face from different angles to recreate the scene seen through the images.

Your eyes reveal a lot more than you think. Researchers can now use 3D images to reconstruct a scene in 3D from the reflections on a person’s eyeball.

Jia-Bin Huang, a computer scientist at the University of Maryland, and his colleagues have developed a computer vision model that takes five to 15 digital pictures from different angles of a person’s face while looking at a scene. The model then reconstructs that scene from the reflections in the eyes.

nerve radiation field

method implements that technology nerve radiation field (NERF), which uses neural networks to determine the density and color of objects the computer sees. NERF is usually triggered by seeing a scene directly, not by seeing the scene reflected in one’s irises.

One of the analyzed images of people watching Part of the 3D reconstruction of what the man sees on the left Image: Hadi Alzayer, Kevin Zhang, Brandon Feng, Christopher Metzler, Jia-Bin Huang, ‘Seeing the World Through Your Eyes’

Huang’s version builds the scene by extrapolation from a mean square of 20 by 20 pixels in each eye. According to the researchers, this method gives reasonable results when displaying real objects. However, the images are blurry because it is difficult to see the shape of the cornea, the clear, shiny outer layer at the front of the eyeball.

Lady Gaga

When testing video clips of Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, the technology was able to recognize the raw shapes of objects in the singers’ eyes, but failed to recreate details.

This work was accomplished in the mid-2000s by computer scientists at Columbia University in New York, Nishino and Mr. Based on Nair’s research. “That work made a big impression by showing how the surface of the cornea could be used as a convex mirror to create panoramic images,” says Serge Belongi, a computer scientist at the University of Copenhagen.

“The new work extends this concept to 3D reconstruction,” says Belongi. “The results are quite impressive and – again – will make people think twice about what they reveal when shot through high resolution cameras.”