Ezra Miller: Man as the Weakest Link in Superhero Movies

In 2022 alone, movie star Ezra Miller was suspected of strangulation, child neglect, drug possession, drug production, grooming, assault, burglary and having a Messiah complex. In 2023 he will still play the leading role in the superhero film glitter, a blockbuster with a budget of over $200 million. Miller seems like a movie star from a bygone era: someone who lets go of personal wreckage and pain and still figures on posters. But with hyperactive social media, there are no studio fixers cleaning up sharks anymore. Miller represents a very current problem: What should movie studios do when their multimillion- or billion-dollar projects get disrupted by a human?

Miller was the perfect movie star for a new generation. Handsome, activist, Johnny Depp and queer with a ‘victim acting style’. And to make them even more appealing to the Internet generation: They were outcasts.

Miller grew up in New York with parents in the arts. His Jewish father was a publisher, his Dutch-German mother a modern dancer. Not a lucrative profession, so Miller had to attend a public school, where “bullying is part of a gay man’s life,” Miller told LGBTI Magazine Outside. On top of that, Miller had a bad stutter, which he tried to overcome by taking opera singing lessons. It didn’t reduce the bullying – name a bigger target than a queer kid who stutters while singing opera – but it did earn a place on the Metropolitan Opera Children’s Chorus and a role in the premiere of Philip Glass. White Raven. Miller spent much of her childhood looking for boys to kiss. But their first physical relationship perverted Miller: Her boyfriend reinvented himself as masculine and joined in with the bullying. Miller looks back bitterly on high school: “For a long time I wanted to kill myself. But if you keep at it (…) you can become anything you want to be!

Miller dropped out of high school at the age of sixteen to pursue acting. His first film was released shortly before this: after school, about a boy who accidentally films two classmates with a fatal overdose. After which, through cosmic irony, he is asked to make the film In Memoriam. The film showcased Miller’s talent for playing raw, misunderstood anti-heroes: the Holden Caulfield type. As an outcast should be, his character speaks little, but you can read everything in the face: there’s a primal ache behind razor-sharp cheekbones that almost automatically manipulates your emotions.

Of the perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), again about struggling students, Miller really broke down. Miller portrayed a gay character who was not only witty and witty, but cool—a role model. In the same year, they came out as Weird: “I don’t identify as a man. I do not identify as a woman. I barely recognize myself as a human.

In the years that followed, Miller transitioned from moody teens to moody blockbuster heroes. because of his role as a superhero glitter – Super Power: Run very fast – Inside Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice And suicide squad, Miller became an integral part of the multimillion-dollar plans of the Warner Bros. film studio. A solo film was announced.

shocking misbehavior

Personally, Miller began to change during this time. His outfits became more extravagant—on one red carpet he was a gender-bending vampire, on another a bird of paradise. Miller broke up with his girlfriend after a spiritual counselor convinced him she was a “parasite”. Hein began a polyamorous relationship with, among others, two other members of his band Sons of an Illustrious Father. His parents’ divorce in 2019 was the start of an astonishing chain of abuse. In 2020, Miller was seen on video strangling two strangers in a bar in Reykjavík. Still, in 2021, the filming of glitter begins, after which things go really wrong in 2022. Miller threw a chair at a woman in no particular order, broke into a house to steal alcohol, threatened a couple in Hawaii and stole their passports, and was seen in an arrest video shouting that Nazis were after them . sat on them: for this reason a karaoke singer spit on their face. From the beginning of the year, Miller wore a bulletproof vest, partly for fashion reasons, partly to protect himself from the Nazis and the FBI.

More troubling was Miller’s treatment of the children. The parents of an American girl, Takota Iron-Eyes, alleged that Miller had known their daughter since she was 12 and manipulated her into doing what Miller wanted when she was eighteen. The mother of a non-binary 12-year-old filed for a restraining order because Miller made her child feel uncomfortable. And in mid-2022, police raid Miller’s farm in Vermont. Where he will live with a family of four. Children would crawl among guns, loose bullets, weeds and plants. A one-year-old girl would put a loose pill in her mouth. The miller is said to have blown pot smoke into a child’s face for fun. Those close to Miller say he compared himself to Jesus, then to Satan, and called himself a Native American messiah, even though he has no Native blood.

This created a multimillion-dollar problem for Warner Bros.: Post-#MeToo, the studio is no longer expected to stage people who committed any of Miller’s alleged crimes. But never before has a studio canceled a project with so much money invested in it. Creative cutting wasn’t an option either: Miller is in almost every scene. And the movie went over well, test screenings showed, arguably the best of DC’s mediocre superhero universe.

three scenarios

The film was postponed for a year. According to hollywood reporter The studio created three scenarios. A: Miller seeks help, the film comes out, and during a press tour, he tells of his misconduct. Two: Miller doesn’t ask for help, but the film comes out anyway, with Miller’s role being recast for the future glitterProjects and they are missing from the promotional tour. Or three: The controversy surrounding Miller escalates, and the film is scrapped.

Miller got the message. Hein underwent intensive therapy, apologized to studio bosses and the public for his “complex mental problems”. Michael Keaton, who returns as Batman, takes center stage in the promotion, with Miller staying out of the picture. This is reportedly Miller’s last glitter plays.

This is a new twist for post #MeToo Hollywood. Other studios will be watching closely glitter: Does this result in crying and cancellation? And more important: Does the dispute have an impact on receipts?

Marvel will especially take note. Their future plans depend heavily on star Jonathan Majors creed iii who plays Kang, the new big bad of the Marvel Universe. There are crores in the upcoming series and movies. But the Major also turns out to be a villain beyond his spandex: he’s accused of assaulting his girlfriend and having a violent personality.

Miller and Major represent the one thing the major movie studios still can’t master: the human factor. And force them to answer an ancient question: How much should morality cost?

If glitter becomes a success, it could mean rehabilitating an (alleged) criminal, albeit with a Mel Gibson-esque flavor. If it flops, the studio will probably cast even more safely: never a complicated actor again, just down-to-earth, cuddly, cuddly Kristen (Hemsworth, Evans, Pine, Pratt).

Both are not that attractive. Studios will eagerly await better AI. Then the unpredictable actors are no longer needed.

