Ezra Miller responds to allegations of misconduct in first ‘The Flash’ premiere: “Thank you for your kindness” | movie

movieEzra Miller, 30, made his first public appearance in nearly two years at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Flash.” The non-binary actor spoke candidly after allegations of misconduct. “Thank you for your kindness and care.”

Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns /them/their, came out in 2020 in a video appearing to strangle a woman in a bar in Iceland. Later, the actor was also arrested twice in the state of Hawaii and was accused of misconduct by several women across the world. In 2022, he had to answer for a burglary at a private house in Vermont. It is being told that the actor is currently undergoing treatment for mental health problems.

The misconduct and legal troubles of recent years have had little effect on Ezra Miller’s career for the time being. Miller was greeted like a rock star by director Andy Muschietti at the premiere of ‘The Flash’. “I love you, maestro,” Miller told the filmmaker. “I think you are amazing and your work is monumental.” Miller opened up to fans and allies in a speech at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. He thanked DC President Peter Safran and James Gunn. “Thank you for your grace, wisdom and care in my life. And let this moment blossom.

Ben Affleck warmly greets Ezra Miller. © Reuters



According to producer Barbara Muschietti, there was never any danger that the film would not be made. Rather, he supported Miller seeking help. “We have a lot of empathy for those who need help, especially those with mental health problems. We support him in his recovery. DC Studios had already announced that the Los Angeles premiere would be Miller’s only way to promote the film. The event was also attended by ‘The Flash’ co-stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Despite enthusiastic responses to “one of the best superhero movies ever made,” The Flash has received less well-received reviews than expected.

