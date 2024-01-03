F-35 engine improvements move forward despite congressional challenges

Facing potential budget cuts and legislative delays, the Pentagon is continuing its F-35 engine upgrade.

F-35 modernization continues despite legislative hurdles

attempt to Pentagon To modernize the propellers of F-35 Despite warnings about the potential fiscal shortfall arising from budget stagnation, it continues Congress, This situation threatens to paralyze the funds earmarked for the 2024 fiscal year, jeopardizing the economic flows needed to sustain the reform program.

Jane Latka, Vice President of Programs F135 In Pratt & Whitneyhas informed the press that, although a continuity solution is anticipated, it is not expected to affect the program to introduce improved engines into the fleet until 2029. However, the company has not yet outlined contingency plans for such a scenario. Extreme budget cuts by Congress.

Currently, the project is called engine core upgrade ,ecu), is in its early design phase, with official review expected to be completed in May, slightly behind the initial target of January. The design phase will conclude in mid-2025, the first engines will be tested in 2026, and delivery of the final engines is scheduled for 2029.

Implementation of digital technology in the development of the F-35

the signature Pratt & Whitney is using fully digital modeling techniques for the development of ecu, which facilitates optimizing timing and making adjustments to the design. This model-based systems engineering approach ensures that any design modifications are automatically reflected in the integrated analysis from the structure to the thermal behavior of the engine.

The upgrade will allow easy replacement of the power module, providing a versatile solution for both new reactors produced Lockheed Martin Regarding re-equipment of existing units. It ensures tight integration of ecu In a variety of operational scenarios from production to maintenance and flight line logistics.

In addition, improvements to the aircraft’s cooling system are being considered, which is necessary to adapt to future updates. However, both bidding processes have not yet been defined honeywell As Collins Aerospaceboth subsidiaries of rtxare already positioning themselves to introduce innovative solutions for thermal and power management systems (PTMS) of the airplane.

F-35 engine progress and future applications

While the engine design has been upgraded F-35, Pratt & Whitney The program is also working on developing propellants for next generation fighter aircraft. Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion ,ngap, This highly classified project envisages the construction of prototypes that will last until the end of the decade, with funding and participation by the Air Force. general Electric As one of the leading suppliers.

development strategy of ngap This depends significantly on the construction of digital prototypes, although physical prototypes are expected to be constructed before the end of the decade. This method not only streamlines design and manufacturing, but also improves inspection and quality of the final product in line with the digital requirements of the prototyping program.

This dual approach, which combines the agility of digital modeling with validation through physical prototyping, underlines the commitment of Pratt & Whitney With innovation and excellence in the development of advanced propulsion solutions for the future of military aviation.