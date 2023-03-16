Facebook guaranteed defeat of the DTC

Newspaper headlines are not optimistic. ‘O DTC (direct-to-consumer) died’, they say. The model of sales strategy aims to eliminate intermediaries such as resellers, distributors or stores from the journey and reach the end consumer directly.

From industry to consumer, no scales. But since it was “launched”, with its first wave of growth in the US in 2009, the method has faced some obstacles. And one of them, if not the main one, is the Facebook.

To explain the crisis scenario that the DTC faces and project expectations for the future, Alex Kantrowitzhost of Big Technology PodcastIt is Ranjan RoyVP of strategy at worship meparticipated in the panel “Is DTC dead?”in presentation of SXSW 2023. Check out the highlights below.

It’s Kim Kardashian and Rihanna’s fault

By 2021, the DTC (and the Facebook) made a lot of money. In the third wave of model growth. Roy explains that in the period between 2017 and 2021, the sector received large amounts of investment. And the account for the month was “easier” to close in the green. “It was a good period for Facebook, which was making a lot of money. But for brands too, because they were spending little on ads on the platform, ”he comments.

Two years later, the success is no longer the same. And there are a number of factors that explain the situation. The first one can be illustrated by the effect kim kardashian It is Rihanna. Entrepreneurs with great social capital, the presence of the influencer and the artist changed the rules of the game when it comes to advertising on social networks. Owners of practically organic engagement, competing with them can be really challenging. “Just look at the marketing ploy Rihanna made at the Super Bowl,” comments Ranjan.

For those who missed it, the return to the stage of the singer from Barbados was massively anticipated by fans. With the guaranteed audience (and the unexpected announcement of a pregnancy), the “Diamonds” interpreter took the opportunity to lobby her with one of her makeup products. The simple flash of Rihanna using one of her products for seconds, made the search for her brand increase on the web. And with it, sales.

“A brilliant strategy”, he evaluates. But that for Adore Me, unlikely. “This initiative by Rihanna shouldn’t even have entered the marketing account”, comments Roy.

Another aspect that has a direct effect on the situation is the fluctuation in Facebook ad values. “Facebook has become a kind of rent that we have to pay,” says Ranjan, “the CAC (customer acquisition cost) has become our new rent”. To top it all off, the new traffic monitoring policies from apple made it impossible to monitor the consumer journey. Which, of course, affected the data collection that the industry was carrying out to examine its final consumer in more detail.

In addition, the cost of shipping products increased, which consequently also increased the prices of products for consumers. Coupled with the variability of maintenance of the e-commercethe margins got smaller and smaller, as well as the profit.

“Developing this unique relationship with the consumer, based on the collection of DTC sales data, can open up countless ways to better serve the consumer”

the future is kind

Taking into account all the factors that explain the moment of crisis of the DTC, experts still maintain their bets on the model and believe in a recovery. “The DTC is in a very difficult time, but we are in a state of convergence, where the next decade of retail, and how we consume, is being built, right now,” says Ranjan.

Alex shares the optimism, even in the face of so many negative headlines. “It’s really a tough time for the economy,” he says. “But if you look at it, product shipping costs are normalizing. There are new policies on Facebook that will allow ads to be delivered more fairly. And companies are also on the right path, they are more mature, ”he says.

For the VP of Strategy at worship me, the moment is also one of building relationships. “Developing this unique relationship with the consumer, based on the collection of DTC sales data, can open up countless ways to better serve the consumer”, he concludes.



