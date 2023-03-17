Failure of Ant-Man 3 and Shazam! 2 could bring about the end of superhero movies?

In recent years, superhero movies were almost guaranteed box office hits. Avengers: Endgame (2019) grossed over two mustaches of dollars, cementing its place as the second highest-grossing film in movie history. But the performance of more recent productions like Ant-Man 3 and Shazam! 2 leaves the doubt: is the golden age of heroes coming to an end?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania grossed below average, especially for a Marvel movie, with a box office haul of around $500 million. And other recent studio productions, such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in addition to earning less than expected, had mixed receptions, both from critics and the public.

Shazam! 2: Wrath of Gods, DC’s first film of 2023, is expected to open under $30 million. By comparison, the hero’s first feature opened with $53.5 million. And these predictions are worrying the studio. One of the most recent promos for the film reveals a short cameo by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as a way of trying to attract the audience.

And the year 2023 will still have many superhero movie releases:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

The Marvels

The Flash

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Blue Beetle

Kraven the Hunter

Is the public tired of superhero movies?

In participation in The Movie Business Podcast, they asked this question to the head of Marvel, Kevin Feige and he replied that he has been asked that for over 20 years.

I really didn’t understand the question. Because for me, it’s like asking after ‘Gone with the Wind’, ‘Well, how many more romance movies can there be made?’ “A novel can have any kind of story. So it all depends on the story you’re adapting. Non-comics readers don’t understand that it’s the same thing in comics.” (via The Addiction).

Keep following Music and Cinema to stay on top of the world of entertainment.