Fairs, concerts and races: Vrije Radio Belsele once again a week full of events (Sint-Niklaas)

Belsele will be in festive mood again from Wednesday 7 to Tuesday 13 June. During the duration of the fair, Vrije Radio Belcele (VRB) provides non-stop music, information and fairground programs from a mobile studio next to the church.

“This is the fourteenth edition of our radio and program week of Vrije Radio Belsele,” says spokesperson Lieven de Mertelere. Free Radio Belsele was a popular free radio in Waasland from 1984 to 1995. In addition to radio broadcasts, he regularly held parties at De Culver’s in Belsele. After 1995 it became quieter in the Belsil ether, but the radio microbe did not disappear. In 2010, it held the first Radio and Events Week in Belsele during the fair in June.

“In addition to our radio broadcasts during the weekend of 9, 10 and 11 June, we are also organizing a whole range of open-air events on the Sint-Andreasplein in the heart of Belsele, such as musical quizzes, retro parties, children’s discos and our now classic VRB Star Parade Sunday with De Knetband, Helmut Lotti and ABBA4U among others.

Also there was a cycle race for the little ones.

The cycling club Koninklijke Belsele Sportief also put on an extensive fair program with cycle races on Friday evening 9 June, Saturday 10 June and on Tuesday 13 June with attractions Waasland’s top cycle race championship for elite cyclists without contracts and promises Together.

“But we also think about relaxation. For example, on Sunday June 11 at 2 p.m. there will be a first-ever balance bike competition for toddlers and preschoolers. The first starts are given at 2 p.m. followed by cover groups at 4 p.m. There will be a free performance by The Golden Years. They bring music from the past golden years. With musical gems from the sixties, seventies, eighties and nineties, and contemporary hits”, says vice-chairman Arnaud Knapen.