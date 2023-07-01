Fake Brad Pitt scammed Grenada woman out of 170,000 euros

A Grenada resident has taken legal action after allegedly being the victim of a scam in which she lost an estimated €170,000. A scammer claimed to be American actor Brad Pitt. She met this man on the Internet, and eventually became convinced that he had a romantic relationship with her, a relationship that cost her 170,000 euros.

His lawyer said that this middle-aged woman came in contact with a fan club of the actor through Facebook in early 2022. This started a series of ongoing conversations that eventually reportedly put her in direct contact with Brad Pitt.

this is how the conversation started The alleged scammer manages to gain the victim’s trust, friendship and even love, resulting in a couple-like relationship. The man who allegedly swindled the Granada woman promised to travel to Spain and make a film together. Only then did he start demanding various amounts of money through bank transfers to cover the expenses associated with these activities.

During this, the man impersonating Brad Pitt sent her photos of his alleged appearance at red carpet premieres and even photos of messages specifically addressed to the woman. The woman decided to take legal action when she began to suspect that she had become a victim of a scam due to the alleged actor’s unfulfilled promises.

It has been indicated that the amount defrauded may exceed 170,000 Euros. That is why he has filed a lawsuit for possible criminal offenses like fraud, identity fraud and possibly money laundering, which is still pending.