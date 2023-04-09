Fake reviews on Pokémon Go: players believe there are bots behind the controversy

Amid controversy surrounding the costs of remote raids, some Pokémon Go trainers believe Niantic is recruiting bots to give the mobile game five-star reviews. Fake reviews would serve to earn points and try to make the controversy invisible.

On April 6, Niantic raised the price of remote raids from 100 PokéCoins to 195. Consequently, gamers spoke out against the price increase, which significantly impacted rural and disabled users. In response, 90,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to bring back the old remote passes.

Additionally, Pokemon Go trainers have started targeting Niantic by removing the app or refusing to purchase in-game items. Now, users have evidence to believe that the company has been generating fake five-star reviews and removing negative ones on Pokémon Go.

Bots May Be Giving Fake Five-Star Reviews For Pokémon Go

Several screenshots surfaced on IMGUR showing simple five-star reviews of Pokémon Go. Examples of direct praise included “excellent” and “very excellent”, which reviewers wrote a few days before the remote raid cost adjustment.

Additionally, Reddit user flyingswordfish posted the allegedly fake reviews on the Pokémon Go subreddit.

“Pokemon Go notwithstanding, I want Niantic to go down hard because of this change,” FlavorfulHades wrote. “I hope there’s someone more well-versed in legalese who knows who to sue for this.”

“Niantic is really paying for the reviews, lmao,” says octocode.

Niantic seems to be removing negative reviews

In addition to the fake reviews, Reddit user xologist2 suggested that Niantic might be removing negative reviews.

“My review has been removed twice, my 1* ratings have been removed four times,” rjbelz added to the post’s credibility.

NerdbyanyotherName claimed that Google Play can automatically remove reviews. “Specifically, if an app is suddenly bombarded by a lot of reviews with very little or nothing written in the explain section, it is a countermeasure against bots and bad faith review bombing.”

Along with the backlash surrounding the change to remote raids, Niantic has faced criticism for its new social app Campfire. Campfire aims to connect players to complete in-person features like raids and gyms. However, just like remote raid pricing, this also negatively impacts Trainers living in rural communities.