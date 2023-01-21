Faker and T1 make their debut by crushing Gen.G, the reigning League of Legends LCK champion

As if time did not pass, Faker started the season being the figure of T1 in his debut.

A new competitive season began in the League of Legends LCK this Wednesday and the highlight of the day was the duel between the last champion of the league, Gen.G, and the runner-up in the world, T1. Both arrived with different realities, since the former changed a large part of their roster, while T1 He kept his initial quintet, and that made itself felt.

The first game in the series was game-changing, Gen.G’s composition was hunt-focused, and early game that worked. However, as the minutes passed, T1 became stronger and stronger and the coordination between the players was felt, since in a couple of teamfights they turned the game around to win it.

+ T1 vs Gen.G – LCK Spring Split 2023 – Highlights Game 1

The second game was very calm in the early but once the kills started coming, everything got out of control. And again it was in favor of T1. Faker was relentless with his Lissandra, not only with his plays, but also serving as bait and holding his and Zhonya’s ult for a long time, which enabled the team’s response.

+ T1 vs Gen.G – LCK Spring Split 2023 – Highlights Game 2

T1 was very dominant in this first series and did so against one of the renowned rivals, even though it was only the first day. In the other game Dplus KIA beat the decimated world champion, XRDwhich no longer has any player who managed to win Worlds 2022. Even its star, Deft, was in the game on the rival team.