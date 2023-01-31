Faker, T1 and a great start in the LCK

It’s been two weeks since the great League of Legends competitions began the new competitive season, some with changes in their formats but most with a great variation in the different rosters. One of the few teams in the entire world that kept their roster compared to that of the 2022 season was the T1 of Faker and company. The Korean team chose to keep the quintet that took them to the Final of Worlds 2022 and the team is responding again.

In these first four days of the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), the group led by the mythical Faker it achieved four victories that position it as the only leader in the Korean championship and, in turn, as the only team that has not yet lost a series so far in the tournament and that they have faced important teams in the league. During this beginning of the season T1 accumulate a 4-0 As far as series is concerned, when it comes to breaking it down, they record eight victories and only two defeats.

In the debut in this divided spring LCK, The team of Faker defeated 2-0 at Gen.G; and closed the week with a great 2-1 victory over the KT Rolster of Bdd. The second week of competition for T1 started last Thursday with a 2-0 over Kwangdong Freecs and on Saturday during the first shift we had one of the most anticipated crosses, where once again the team of Faker he came out graceful, this time before him dplus of Deft, Showmaker Y Canna.

How is the season going for T1?

Faker Y T1 They will seek to remain undefeated for at least one more week, for this they must first face an interesting cross against a Hanwha Life that although it did not have the start that everyone wanted, it is a squad that can cause problems for any team in the LCK; finally on Saturday they will close a new week when they face Nong Shim REDFORCE. How far will the big moment that T1 takes place?

