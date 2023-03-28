Faker would have rejected an offer of 18 million dollars

There is no year in which Lee Sang-hyeok «Faker» Do not be a trend for your possible salary or offers that come to you from other teams or regions. A few hours ago, the name of the Korean star was once again on everyone’s lips. The reason? It seems that Faker reportedly turned down an offer of approximately 26 billion wonwhat they come to be 18 million dollars. This offer would have come from the League of Legends Pro League (LPL), the biggest Chinese League of Legends competition.

This is not the first time that the midlaner he would have received a million-dollar offer that would never be effective. 2015, 2018 and 2021 They were the years in which exorbitant numbers came to light to gain the services of the considered best player in the history of Riot Games MOBA. These offers would always (or almost always) have come from the Chinese competition itself or from the League Championship Series (LCS).

see more

中 260억 러브콜 거절…데뷔 10년 ‘e스포츠 메시’ 페이커 “메시 보며 배웠죠” | 중앙일보 https://t.co/1H8jTh16dH — 식곰 (@sicgom_esports) March 27, 2023

The exorbitant millionaire figure that Faker would have rejected

It is not the first time that we echo something like this. already in the past, Joe Marshall, CEO of T1, revealed that Faker has received exorbitant offers from other regions. A year ago he confirmed it in a podcast with Yiliang Peng.”double lift» and Nick De Cesare «LS«. At the time, Marsh also stated that “Faker will always be on the team with the greatest chance of winning«.

T1 is always that team that seeks to opt for everything. The sports project of the legendary Korean squad has a more than valid level to qualify for both the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 as to World Championship 2023. Not only that, but they are one of the favorites to lift both international titles. After all, Faker’s greatest ambition is to lift the Summoner’s Cup with the club of his thousand loves.

To this we must add the economic offer that T1 has made. At the moment the exact figures of his salary are not known and, according to the player, he cannot reveal them either since his contract stipulates it. However, we know that Faker has part ownership of T1 as well as an option to obtain 5.66% of the shares of the club itself.

What is clear is that Faker, far from the financial offers that come his way, also wants to win an international title again with T1, the club of his entire life. He midlaner He still has a lot to say on Summoner’s Rift and this year 2023 could be key in his career.

More in our section LoL News.