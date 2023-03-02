Falcons and UCAM prevail in the VCL playoffs

The VCL already has its semifinalists, on the one hand they were already Team Queso and CASE Esports They had secured their place in the semifinals by finishing first and second in the regular phase. These sets are joined Falcons and UCAM that they managed to defeat with a 2-0 Rebels Gaming and KPI respectively.

College students give KPI a class

UCAM Esports was going to be imposed on a KPIs that has been deflating as the season has passed.

The tie began on the map of Haven where KPIs he took the round of pistols with a great retake in it if you from A. UCAM he put the tables on the scoreboard with a great second round, they entered directly by long from A done idex he won the game B1SK. Jonba I wanted to answer with him refragbut once again idex won the duel. They sneaked into the planting area to place the spike and finally they eliminated the rest of the players from KPIs.

The entries in the if you from A they were finding it quite simple for the Murcian team. insiders took out the kill about YuNobut rephrased flickless to sneak by short of A. family he was placed with his squalls and took out a double kill and they planted the spike to take the round. KPI closed the gap on the scoreboard with a great round flawless where shhhack faked a tp with his Omen and took out the double kill to win the round.

Ended the first half with a 7-5 in favor of UCAM, but in defense the Murcians were going to be very successful to take the victory. They got a certain advantage with a big retake in Where the good of Quick signed a double kill very good with BASIC. Finally, the match ended with a 13-8 score for UCAM placing 1-0 on the scoreboard.

The second clash was played in Ice box where KPIs He managed to start ahead, but the university students were going to turn the situation around. he was taking UCAM the round of pistols where they managed to defuse the spiker with a big retake. The match was 3-3 with two consecutive rounds of UCAM with a great defense where the entries in the sites. However, those of kyrrz they were going to finish ahead in the first half with a 7-5 in their favor.

With the change of roles, the boys of UCAM They were going to bring out their best version to turn the game around. when it seemed that KPIs escaped on the scoreboard, good old YuNo sneaked in from behind to catch the boys by surprise KPIs signing a triple kill spectacular, that triple gave the round to UCAM to put the 9-10. UCAM he made good decisions and took the second map with a 13-10 to advance to the semifinals.

There are hawks that go out rebellious

falcons got a big win over rebels with a 2-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the playoffs.

The first crash was Heaven where the rebels took the first round with a major offensive on the if you de A. The falcons closed the gap after signing a good defense in the if you from B. falcons he got his batteries and began to play at a spectacular level, they slowed down the entries from the attackers and made the right decisions. They went to rest with an 8-4.

It was the offensive turn for falcons where they did not grant a round. in the pistol round KILLDREAMST slipped through doubles to eliminate hastack and put the superiority. They only left alive DRK that eliminated eXerzbut died at the hands of synsi. In the last round, eXerz he drew a double kill in doubles with refrag including. DRK put the numerical equality, but falcons had rotated to if you of A and managed to plant the spikeand circle he won 1 vs 1 jannyXD.

The second map was Split where it was somewhat more close, but the hawks were superior. The first round was for falcons who managed to plant the spike and exploded to make it 1-0. The level of the falcons in these rounds of attack was spectacular and they left the match practically sentenced in the first half with a result of 10-2 in their favor.

Although VALORANT you can never trust, the situation was very uphill for the rebels. Rebels Gaming He did not give up and managed to put 6 rounds on the scoreboard, but it was not enough for them to take the victory and Falcons put the final 13-8.

The playoffs of the LCV They already have semifinalists and they promise to be real great games.