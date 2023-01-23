‘Fall Guys’ fans demand that much of the game’s content no longer be published for this

Admin 3 hours ago Overwatch Leave a comment 43 Views

USA.- The players of Fall Guys are demanding that Mediatonic stop publishing much of the game’s content after a brief server outage allowed players to access the full library of courses yesterday. Today, the movement is really starting to pick up steam, with #UnvaultFallGuys beginning to be a trend in Twitter and various topics popping up on the game’s subreddit.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

All Overwatch 2 heroes will see changes to how they use Ultimate, bar none.

Overwatch 2 is not a perfect game. We know perfection doesn’t exist, but the Blizzard …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play Crazy Game
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved