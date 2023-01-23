‘Fall Guys’ fans demand that much of the game’s content no longer be published for this

USA.- The players of Fall Guys are demanding that Mediatonic stop publishing much of the game’s content after a brief server outage allowed players to access the full library of courses yesterday. Today, the movement is really starting to pick up steam, with #UnvaultFallGuys beginning to be a trend in Twitter and various topics popping up on the game’s subreddit.

On Thursday, a server hosting service called cloudflare it went down, and apparently, the infrastructure that stores certain content in Fall Guys is connected to that server. This allowed players to see old courses that Mediatonic it had shut down due to certain bugs that affected performance if everything was always available. There were a few reports of courses missing a lot of hurdles and bugs with all the old content, but for the most part, everyone loved the variety that they felt had been lacking in Fall Guys for a long time.

Credit: Twitter

While putting in a map rotation isn’t uncommon these days, games like Overwatch 2Apex Legends Y Fortnite lor do all the time, it seems that the community around Fall Guys I would prefer more variety. That makes sense given how quickly the rounds go. You can start repeating courses pretty easily in the current map rotation, even if you’re not playing the game all the time.

As of this writing, it seems that Mediatonic is sticking to its guns that the vault is necessary for a better Fall Guys experience. Given the complexities of keeping everything server-side, it’s hard to blame them, but hopefully, they can find a way to give players the variety they’re looking for.

A possible solution could be more routine map rotations in the vault. As it stands now, the vault is changed at the start of each new season, which lasts for several months. More variety injected into the game every week or two would probably go a long way to smooth over a lot of the resentment of the player base at the moment.

Source: Pure Show