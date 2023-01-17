Fall Guys was the most downloaded free game on the PS Store in 2022

It is not strange to see how the video game industry becomes the parable of David against Goliath more times than one is capable of counting: while the large multinationals launch million-dollar bets in the form of mammoth video games, from time to time an indie sneaks in among the list of the most played titles of a specific era. And, precisely, this is what has happened recently in relation to Fall Guys.

I don’t know if we could consider Fall Guys like a standalone game, actually. Especially since, despite the fact that it was born as an indie, its managers were bought by Epic Games just a few months ago. Be that as it may, all this should not detract from the success that it has been one of the biggest surprises for many people of the last year 2022; something that is reflected in the data that PlayStation has published a few minutes ago through its official website.

The 10 most downloaded free games on PS4 and PS5 in 2022

United States and Canada Top 10

Fall Guys

Fortnite

Warzone/Warzone 2

multiversus

Overwatch 2

Apex Legends

Rocket League

pubg

rec room

rumbleverse

Top 10 in Europe

Fall Guys

Warzone/Warzone 2

Fortnite

multiversus

Overwatch 2

Rocket League

eFootball 2023

Apex Legends

rumbleverse

rec room

Why has Fall Guys triumphed over Fortnite and Warzone?

We must not forget the great work that those responsible for Fall Guys they are doing with the game: they update it frequently and celebrate crossovers with other franchises every two by three ✅

they are doing with the game: they update it frequently and celebrate crossovers with other franchises every two by three ✅ Although Fortnite is still a very big game in terms of numbers has been losing more and more strength since Chapter 3 was released a year ago ❌

has been losing more and more strength since Chapter 3 was released a year ago ❌ Secondly, Warzone was fatally affected by the launch of Caldera and it doesn’t seem like its sequel can go back to the initial good course of the franchise either ❌

Have you played any of these games in 2022? I read you in the comments.