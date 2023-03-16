Fall Out Boy concert in Fortnite: date, times and how to watch it live

Epic Games has been removed from the command and without prior notice a concert of Fall out Boy in Fortnite. In this news we tell you everything you need to know about it, including what day and what time is it and how to watch live inside the game. All the details, just below:

What day and what time is the Fall Out Boy concert in Fortnite

The Fall Out Boy concert in Fortnite is held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 01:00 CET in Fortnite. Below we leave you the exact dates and times in different Spanish-speaking countries:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 01:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4.

Spain (Canary Islands): 00:00 on Saturday, February 4.

Argentina , Brazil , Chili and Uruguay : 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3.

bolivian , Cuba , Dominican Republic and Venezuela : 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3.

Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama and Peru : 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3.

Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3.

How to watch the Fall Out Boy concert in Fortnite

For watch the Fall Out Boy concert inside Fortnite, we must be in the game at the date and time indicated above based on our region. The concert is held at the Creative map IHeardland. We can access the concert by searching for it from the Discover tab or by entering the island code 6144-7573-9391. Once this is done, simply enter and enjoy the experience.

Enlarge The Fall Out Boy concert is held on this Fortnite Creative map

Right now We do not know if it is a unique event or if this concert can be repeated to be able to enter several times and thus enjoy it on different occasions. We will update this section of the news as soon as we know more.

Sources: Twitter/FortniteGame