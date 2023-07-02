Fall Out Boy guitarist back after mental health hiatus Backbiting

May 30, 2023 at 4:57 pmUpdate: 1 month ago

Joe Trohman, guitarist and co-founder of the American band Fall Out Boy, has returned to the group. The musician revealed in January that he had temporarily left the band because he wanted to work on his mental health.

“Hello everyone, I’m officially back!”, the 38-year-old guitarist announced via social media. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support I’ve had while I took a break to keep my family, friends and myself healthy.”

Trohman further writes that he is eager to get back in action. He also thanked Ben Young, who replaced him during the break.

In January, the guitarist said that his mental health had been declining in recent years. He said, “I’m leaving it to avoid being completely exhausted and never coming back.” He then insisted that he would return “with 100 percent certainty”.

Fall Out Boy will go on a world tour this summer. that tour is about the recently released album so much for stardust, The band will also perform in the Netherlands: in October the group will perform at AFAS Live in Amsterdam.