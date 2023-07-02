Fall Out Boy guitarist back after mental health hiatus Backbiting

May 30, 2023

Joe Trohman, guitarist and co-founder of the American band Fall Out Boy, has returned to the group. The musician revealed in January that he had temporarily left the band because he wanted to work on his mental health.

