Family law against families in child custody disputes

Family courts exist to resolve the problems created by the existence of family courts. This sentence is not from Douglass North, Nobel Prize in Economics in 1993, but it could be. There is an institutional design that invites families to litigate, especially when children are involved. Violent custody and coexistence disputes that, not infrequently, slide into acts of parental alienation are generally encouraged by system operators. It is part of the game as there is a game.

The film Story of a Marriage, from 2019, is a portrait of how family courts are manipulated by unscrupulous professionals in the United States. There is a courtroom scene in it that refers to the classic 1979 film, with an identical theme, Kramer vs. Kramer. When Nora (Laura Dern), Nicole’s (Scarlett Johansson) lawyer, realizes that Charlie (Adam Driver) has hired a lawyer to fight (Ray Liotta), she rushes her client by saying: “I’m going to have to ask for things I usually wouldn’t ask for. This system rewards bad behavior.”. It is no different in Brazil.

Legislation, especially on guard duty, must prioritize clear and objective rules, as they reduce the incentives for litigation and misuse of the system.

Coincidentally, it was the same year Kramer vs. Kramer that Robert Mnookin and Lewis Kornhauser published one of the canonical articles of American family law: Bargaining in the Shadow of the Law: The Case of Divorce. They offer an accurate examination of the complex incentives that legal institutions grant to men and women, fathers and mothers, when they need to negotiate separation, custody and living with their children. None of this is done in a vacuum. The institutional design determines the mode of action of the “players”. In one of the WhatsApp groups supporting families in litigation, a father commented that he heard the following sentence from his future ex-wife: “Do not think that you will see Maria Lúcia whenever you want, because in the Judiciary it is not like that, no!”.

Mnookin and Kornhauser argue that legislation, especially custody legislation, should prioritize clear and objective rules, as they reduce the incentives for litigation and the misuse of the system to promote revenge or betting movements by those parents more prone to risk: imprecise legal standards require an expert to estimate the likely outcome if the parties go to court. A lawyer may be needed simply to let a person know what his/her bargaining chips are.

In custody disputes between able parents, the best question cannot be answered and is therefore indeterminable.

Robert Mnookin was a critic of the concept of “the best interest of the child”, a criterion that dominated the West in the last century. He argued that in custody disputes between capable parents, the question for the best could not be answered and was therefore indeterminable. This criterion, according to Mnookin, only encourages litigation and ends up inviting a series of professionals from other areas, many of them with dubious or outdated training, to palpitate in complex disputes, making superficial assessments. Brazil adopted a custody rule based on this criterion in the Civil Code of 2002, determining that custody would be given to the most capable parent, but this rule did not last long, being changed by the shared custody laws of 2008 and 2014. Mnookin did not defend shared custody, in fact, like almost everyone at that time, he believed that the model could cause harm to children, but he said that this model could fulfill the function of being a general and objective rule that limited the incentive to litigation. The studies that prove the benefits of joint custody are much more recent than the author’s main articles.

In Brazil, the blame for the institutional design that encourages litigation does not lie with politicians. In fact, on two occasions the representatives of the people have done an excellent job of establishing shared custody as the standard. The second time, in the 2014 law, the legal command was unequivocal: custody will be shared, so that it can be exercised, coexistence will be balanced, with exceptions. Everything’s solved? Not exactly. The two laws encountered resistance in doctrine and jurisprudence.

The 2008 law contained the expression “whenever possible” as a criterion for determining sharing. The legislator had factual situations in mind, but the system came to understand that if there was litigation, it would not be possible. As a result, maintaining a procedural conflict situation became the standard strategy in family courts and the Judiciary rewarded bad behavior by giving custody to the litigant who already had possession or provisional custody of the child.

With the 2014 law, the expression “whenever possible” was suppressed, but the cultural and institutional resistance to shared custody changed from the application of a criterion, “whenever possible”, to a collective movement to change the concept of custody. From doctrinal books to Tik Tok professionals, it is cliché to mock people by saying that they confuse custody with coexistence, that they think that in shared custody the child will have two homes.

In Brazil, shared custody has come to mean just division of responsibilities – “suggesting decisions” and “deciding suggestions”.

However, in most countries that adopt shared custody and in studies on the benefits of this regime, dual residence is a fundamental part of the concept. In Sweden the child spends a week with each parent. In Portugal there is a similar movement favoring alternate residence. In France, article 373º-2-9 of the French code now provides that “the child’s residence may be fixed alternately at the domicile of each of the parents”. In several American states, such as Kentucky and Wisconsin, the law provides 50/50 time split.

In Brazil, however, shared custody has come to mean only the division of responsibilities – “suggesting decisions” and “deciding on suggestions”, recalling Herberto Sales’ beautiful insight. Now, this dimension has always been shared in family power. Irrelevant redundancy. Legal innovation has always rested on sharing physical custody (living together).

This institutional design, which creates difficulties in selling facilities, does not favor families, on the contrary, it harms fathers, mothers and, above all, children.

In yet another example of the nefarious juristocracy, system operators created the “home of reference” in shared custody. In other words, the guard within the guard. It is a product specially designed for fathers and mothers to continue fighting exactly as they did under the rules set out in the Civil Code of 2002. It is VIP custody (Special Deluxe) that, because it exists, needs to be disputed. Even coexistence, which should be balanced, is difficult for the parent who does not have custody or “reference home”. Many doctrinaires began to criticize egalitarian or balanced coexistence, stating, based on quotations from gurus, mystics and pseudoscientists of the 70s and 80s, that it is bad, very bad.

The jurist Rolf Madaleno, in the article The Law of Shared Guard, recommends that operators do the exact opposite of what the law requires. “Therefore, the imposition of shared physical custody is not automatic and widespread, but much the other way around, it remains exceptional and dependent on technical guidance that demonstrates to the judge the feasibility and pertinence of the institution of shared custody of time division, and which also does not necessarily need to be a balanced time”, recalls the author.

That is, according to the noble scholar, the legislator created a general rule that only applies exceptionally. In all other cases there must be judicial litigation, with subtle disputes about irrelevance based on rhetorical arguments based on claims already abandoned by contemporary psychology, all this judged by judges who are not trained to deliberate on these topics.

This institutional design, which creates difficulties in selling facilities, does not favor families, on the contrary, it harms fathers, mothers and, above all, children. It harms society, as it ends up assisting in the removal or abandonment of the father. “Fight for your child”, says the slogan of the professional who works with dads in the morning, but whose slogan is different when he works with mothers in the afternoon. Law should serve families, not families serving law.

Márcio Leopoldo Maciel holds a degree in philosophy from UFRGS and is studying law at UFPEL.

Infographics Gazeta do Povo(Click to enlarge)