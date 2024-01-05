Family Medicine Society applauds masks but admits it’s too late

Valencian Society of Family and Community Medicine (SOVAMFIC) Applauds the implementation of mandatory use of masks in health centers, although it admits that “this is a measure that should have been taken sooner.” In fact, SOVAMFIC was demanding it mandatory masksThe Delivery of hydroalcoholic gels and resolution of separation space one of two specific ventilation measures For waiting rooms in healthcare facilities. From the Family Medicine Society Victor Espuig He emphasizes that given the increase in infections, greater foresight should be taken:

SOVAMFIC believes that the celebration of Three Kings Day and the beginning of the second quarter of school will further complicate the situation in health centers and hospitals. For this reason, he recalls that most people infected with respiratory viruses should “rest for a few days, limit contact or stay at home until they feel better and only consult a health professional if they People at risk are (the elderly, pregnant, immunosuppressed or with chronic pathology) or if the development is unfavorable or with signs of severity”.

worrying symptoms

They recommend consulting a medical professional “if you have symptoms and you’re part of risk group (under one year old, over 65, pregnant, people with weakened immune systems or people with chronic diseases) or feel very sick or very anxious.” Health if you have flu or any other respiratory problem The main reasons to go to the center are infections: high fever (higher than 39.5ºC) or that lasts more than 4 days (equal to or higher than 38ºC) or that reappears after a few days without fever; respiratory failure Feeling difficulty or shortness of breath, rapid breathing or wheezing (“whistling” when breathing), ribs become marked when breathing; Changes in normal skin color (pale, gray or bluish color, mottled skin or marble-like veins); Progressive worsening of symptoms (general malaise, weakness, fever, cough, expectoration, etc., from the beginning or after a short period of improvement; intense or prolonged vomiting or worsening of pre-existing chronic diseases.

in the matter of adults: “pain or pressure in the chest (especially in the side) or abdomen; weakness or severe muscle pain that lasts more than 5-7 days; persistent dizziness; confusion, difficulty waking up, or disorientation; difficulty urinating.” Lack of capacity”. and if it is Children You need to be alert for signs such as: “Changes in behavior (rejection of food, irritability, difficulty waking up or not being alert or talking while awake); severe pain or drainage from the ears; inability to eat food (uncontrollable vomiting.” ); abundant and very frequent diarrhea; dehydration; little or no urine (for example, no diaper wetting, little or no drooling); abnormal movements (seizures).