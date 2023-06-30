Family Tour ‘Khushboo Aur Rang’ and Peelpodium with Heart & So…

Ospel

Staatsbosbeer will organize a Peel Discovery Tour (family tour) ‘Scents and Colours’ in De Groot Peel National Park on Sunday 9 July. There are also performances by the vocal group Heart & Soul on the Peelpodium of the outdoor Center de Pailen.

It is summer and many plants and herbs are in bloom in De Groot Peel National Park. Those bloomers have an important function in nature. During the Peel Discovery Tour ‘Discovering Fragrances and Colours’, participants explore the plant world in this high moorland by looking, smelling, tasting and feeling. An informative, creative and playful family journey where doing and discovering together is central. The De Peel Discovery Tour ‘Scents and Colours’ begins at 11:00am at the reception of the Outdoor Centre. The route is 1.5 to 2 kilometers and the activity takes 1.5 to 2 hours. The cost of participation is 6 Euro for adults and 4 Euro per child.

Reservations for the Peel Discovery Tour, which starts at the outdoor center at Mostdijk 15 in Ospel, are essential and can be made through: www.staatsbosbeheer.nl/peelontdekreizen.

vocal group heart and soul

The Sommern-Heide Mixed Choir performs popular music from film, musicals and pop under the direction of Heart and Soul conductor Emmy Stultiens-Vries. Some of the songs from their repertoire: ‘Something Beautiful’ by Robbie Williams, ‘May I Dan With You’ by Claudia de Breeze, ‘Hey Brother’ by Avicii, ‘Still in Myself’ by Van Dyk Hout, ‘Still in Myself’ by Justin Bieber Love Yourself’ and ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran. Vocal group Heart & Soul makes two appearances; at 13:30 and 15:00 at the Indoor Amphitheater of the Outdoor Center. An entry is a voluntary contribution that benefits PeelPodium.

More information: www.staatsbosbeheer.nl/peelpodium.