Family tour with ‘Heart and Soul’ in De Groot Peel ‘Scent and Colour’ and Peelpodium

On Sunday 9 July, the Staatsbosbeer will organize a Peel Discovery Tour (family tour) ‘Scents and Colours’ in De Groot Peel National Park. The excursion starts at 11.00 am from the outdoor center De Pelen at Mostdijk 15 in Ospel. On Sunday afternoon at 13:30 and 15:00 there will be a performance by the vocal group Heart & Soul on the Peelpodium in De Pelen.

Find fragrances and colors in De Groot Peel

It is summer and many plants and herbs are in bloom in De Groot Peel National Park. Those flowers are not only a feast for the eyes, but they also have an important function and special properties in nature. During the Peel Discovery Tour ‘Discovering Fragrances and Colours’ you will discover the world of plants in this high moorland by looking, smelling, tasting and feeling. An informative, creative and playful family journey where doing and discovering together is central.

The De Peel Discovery Tour ‘Scents and Colours’ begins at 11:00am at the reception of the Outdoor Centre. The route is 1.5-2 kms and the activity takes 1.5-2 hours. Participation cost is €6.00 ​​for adults and €4.00 per child and reservations are required: www.staatsbosbeheer.nl

No time on Sunday 9th July? There is also a Discovery Tour ‘Scents and Colours’ on Sundays 1 and 15 October.

vocal group heart and soul

Heart and Soul, a mixed choir of Sommern-Heide, was founded in 1968 as a women’s choir under the name ‘Corde et Animo’. The first men came after a year. When they celebrated their 40th anniversary, there was a new outfit and a new choice of music, with popular music from film, musicals and pop. All this under the direction of conductor Emmy Stultiens-Vries. When they celebrated their fiftieth anniversary, their name was also changed to ‘Vocal Group Heart and Soul’. Some of the songs from their repertoire: ‘Something Beautiful’ by Robbie Williams, ‘May I Dan With You’ by Claudia de Breeze, ‘Hey Brother’ by Avicii, ‘Still in Myself’ by Van Dyck Hout, ‘Still in Myself’ by Justin Bieber Love Yourself’ and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

Vocal group Heart & Soul makes two appearances; at 13:30 and 15:00 at the Indoor Amphitheater of the Outdoor Center. An entry is a voluntary contribution that benefits PeelPodium. More information: www.staatsbosbeheer.nl

Outdoor Center de Pailen, starting point to experience nature

Before or after you can stroll to the outdoor center shop. Here you will find (nature) books, regional products and souvenirs. For snacks and drinks you can go to Peelkiosk. The outdoor center is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Further information: www.staatsbosbeheer.nl or contact the Outdoor Center: d[email protected] or by telephone: 0495 – 641 497.