Famous Hollywood actor’s father was a hitman

Much is discussed about nepobabies, artists who are the children of famous artists like Gigi Hadid and Jamie Lee Curtis, but the case of Woody Harrelson is much more complex than that. After all, the Hunger Games actor’s dad is famous, but he’s not exactly an artist.

Woody’s father was Charles Harrelson, a hitman involved in organized crime. In 1979, when the actor was around 18 years old, Charles was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of three people, one of them federal judge John H. Wood Jr. The murder was the first of a federal judge in the 20th century, drawing a lot of media attention. He died in prison in 2007 due to a heart attack.

In 1980, during his time in prison, Charles approached authorities to provide details of his alleged involvement in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. He later denied this and argued that he was delirious and under the influence of drugs.

Woody Harrelson’s Father Might Also Be Matthew McComaughey’s Father

Photo: reproduction/Rolling Stone

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have worked in more than one production together and have a very close friendship. The two even go on to star in a series where they play fictionalized versions of themselves and decide to move in together with their families. And the relationship may be even closer than they imagined.

In an interview with Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Matthew revealed that his mother said she “knew” Woody Harrelson’s father, implying that she might have had sex with him. Investigating their family history, they discovered that Matthew’s parents’ second divorce coincided with a time when his mother was dating Woody’s father.

However, the actor stated that they have not yet asked for a DNA test to prove if they are biological siblings. It’s a little harder for me because he would be asking me for a chance to be like, ‘wait a minute, are you trying to tell me that my dad might not be my dad after 53 years of believing this?’ There’s a little bit more of a risk for me in that,” argued Matthew. (via Variety).

