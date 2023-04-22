Famous singer copies Michael Jackson using Billie Eilish voice technique

The best vocals in pop music sound effortless and effortless, but watching singer Charlie Puth explain how he produces them in Pro Tools music software makes you realize that recording and editing them is anything but easy.

In the video below – an excerpt from Puth’s class on how to write and produce a pop song from scratch, available now in Studio (opens in new tab) – he reveals that when recording complicated vocal phrases – in this case, a two-word hook (‘hope’s up’) that jumps an entire octave – he uses a trick he learned from producer Ryan Tedder. This involves breaking up the sentence and recording each word separately.

Also, to add depth to the vocal, Puth records each word multiple times. Here, he draws inspiration from “something Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson used to do vocals on We Are The World”. Explaining further, Puth says, “Quincy would have Michael back on the mic and sing in different character voices.”

As you might expect, the famous Auto-Tune feature also makes a cameo, and having created his metallic “Frankenstein-like” vocals, Puth also records a “natural” take so the end result doesn’t sound too robotic.

Puth’s meticulous process is reminiscent of Finneas and Billie Eilish’s vocal compilation method, which they explained to David Letterman in an interview last year. Opening the Logic Pro project file for the song Happier Than Ever, the title track of Eilish’s 2021 album, the two brothers explained to a stunned Letterman that there were actually 87 vocal takes for the song and that the end result is just one compass of all of them.

