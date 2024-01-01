Fan-shaped toes and trendy manicure for winter, Salma Hayek poses naturally on her sofa

Ultra trendy and totally seasonal, the manicure-pedicure worn by Salma Hayek is causing a sensation on Instagram.

Salma Hayek is an endless source of beauty inspiration. As proof, she shared a new photo on Instagram, in which we can see her with a manicure-pedicure perfect for this season.

Salma Hayek’s winter manicure-pedicure

In an Instagram photo shared on Friday, January 26, Salma Hayek, feet and hands in the air, reveals a deep manicure-pedicure. While her short nails in round square shape are adorned with a burgundy varnish Which leads to black, the same shade covers the legs of the Mexican-American-Lebanese actress. And to bring out this dark complexion as it should, the 57-year-old star opted for a shiny top coat. A glamorous and modern alternative has already been validated by more than 330,000 people on the web. It couldn’t be simpler to reproduce this. After applying the base, apply two coats of burgundy varnish and then finish with the top coat.

salma hayek looks natural

If everyone has noticed Salma Hayek’s trendy nail polishes, there’s another detail that hasn’t escaped Beautystas: her ultra-natural beauty look. Indeed, in his last publication, François-Henri Pinault’s wife showed herself face completely free of makeup, No more smoky eyes, lipstick or even contouring, she’s not wearing anything. And at least we can say that even without any trickery slightly messy hair And in pajamas, she shines! The beautiful brunette shows off clear and glowing skin and proves to us that her natural beauty can’t be beat