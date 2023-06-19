Fanfare de Berthoutzonen runs a free concert in Hallar: “a unique moment to hear a big fanfare at work again” (Heist-op-den-Berg)

Due to an agenda conflict, the Fanfare de Berthoutzonen from Hallar (Heist-op-Den-Berg) cannot participate in the Bergkoncerton. They make up for it with a free concert on Sunday 2nd July Hallar rings In the heart of the drop.

Birthout Sons and Daughters begin their concert at 10.30am in the playground of the Old Boys’ School, conducted by Bert Van Thienen. After 45 minutes, the BirthoutBengals join in and the whole gang is led by Lorenz Havermans. Lor vertomen operates the lock and releases it bertjes Then perform. bleaksor initiation musicians, are not there because their conductor is on leave.

The fanfare is no less: last summer he took fourth in the first class at the WMC in Kerkrade. In early May, BirthoutBengals won the first prize cum laude at the world famous EMJ in Pelt. “A unique moment to hear fanfare at work again”, it seems. “Bertjes’ youthful enthusiasm will definitely put a smile on your face. The concert is free. We offer drinks at affordable prices. Feel free to come.