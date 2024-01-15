Fans are in shock!

Austin Butler is currently riding the success of Dune Part Two, where the actor plays horror enforcer Harkonnen Feyd-Rautha. As critics and audiences alike have praised the actor’s brilliant portrayal of the character, the internet is revisiting one of Butler’s most hilarious performances to date. Between playing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and genocidal madness, Butler’s palette knows no limits. This is clearly depicted in a clip of the actor in the famous Disney television series Hannah Montana, which stars Miley Cyrus in the lead role. Austin Butler’s character in Hannah Montana is the exact opposite of Miley Cyrus’ Fayed-Routha and Austin Butler in Hannah Montana. Fear can be a killer of the mind, but no one told that to Toby, the butler character on the show. This hilarious scene from the Disney Channel original show left fans rolling in laughter. What makes the situation even more intriguing is that most fans saw Butler in the dangerous role of Feyd-Rautha, a dishonest member of the Harkonnen clan who was determined to destroy the Atreides. And then they are greeted with this scene from Miley Cyrus’ internet show. The clip stars Austin Butler as Toby, on a date Miley goes with her friend. However, when the group decides to sit down and watch a horror movie, Toby reacts to what can only be described as a serious meltdown as shown on the screen, which destroys any bond between him and Miley. Can do. Fans can’t get enough of Austin Butler’s clip as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. When you take the time to compare Butler’s performance in Hannah Montana to the performance the actor gave in Dune Part Two, it becomes clear that the actor had talent from the very beginning. Being able to play with hilarious scares, and being delightfully dangerous without overdoing it is a skill that takes years to develop, and yet Butler has mastered it with ease . However, it’s also a pretty hilarious combination, and fans couldn’t agree more. Fans on the internet not only appreciate his acting skills but also how funny he can be. With his talent, it’s no surprise that he can play both hilarious and serious roles with such ease. The actor not only has a promising future in the industry, but with Dune Part Two, he may also get an Oscar nomination. Will the Academy recognize his talent? only time will tell.