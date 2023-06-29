Fans Are Speculating: Will This Be the Name of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Baby? , celebrities

celebritiesRecently Kourtney Kardashian (44) and her new husband Travis Barker (47) revealed the gender of their first child: a son. So the baby name guessing for the fans can really begin now…

Two weeks ago, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters revealed a major surprise: She’s expecting her first child with husband, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. During a concert with her band in Los Angeles, she held a cardboard sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant!”

The couple has also revealed the gender of their upcoming child. This based on a video on Instagram. The footage shows Barker sitting behind a drum kit with Kardashian on his lap. When he beats the drum, blue confetti shoot into the air. They are expecting a child. “I already know his name,” Travis tweeted on Instagram. But what will that little sprout be called? This question flashes on the lips of many fans.

fans are guessing

For example, he believes that ‘Cravice’ is a prime contender. Kravis is the nickname the couple got when they started dating. Or will their son be named after ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis? Fans remember that Travis once mentioned Elvis at a Halloween party in 2021. “He once said that if it had been a boy, they would have called him ‘Elvis’.” In addition, Turtle has married at least three times in 2022: in Santa Barbara in the US before the law, in Portofino in Italy and – yes – in Las Vegas. In Las Vegas, the ceremony was led – how could it be otherwise – by an Elvis impersonator. Coincidence or not?

their kids

This will be their first child for Kourtney and Travis, but they both have children from previous relationships. Kourtney had an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick for 14 years, with whom she has sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10. Travis has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Landon (29) and Alabama (17).

