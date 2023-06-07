Fans Are Worried Again About Ariana Grande’s Health: “It Looks Like She Was Generated By AI” | celebrities

celebritiesThe internet has been abuzz with speculation about Ariana Grande’s health ever since she posted a TikTok video in which she is seen looking extremely thin. Her fans are extremely worried about the 29-year-old pop star.

On TikTok, Ariana Grande promoted the cosmetics brand REM Beauty. In a video she shows how she creates her famous ‘winged eyeliner look’. But it was not so much makeup that attracted attention, but Ariana’s defiant figure. Fans couldn’t help but notice that Ariana was looking fairer and thinner than usual.

Look Ariana looks super skinny in new TikTok video

In the caption of her TikTok video, Ariana “explained” her drastic transformation. This will be her new makeup routine. He wrote: “Who else recognizes this feeling? Makeup makes a difference… but we can never get enough of #attheborderline eyeliner or lip pencil.

However, fans attributed her changed appearance to something else and began sharing their own theories on Twitter. One fan commented, “She looks like an AI generated person.” Another added: “Every time I look at pictures of this woman she looks different.”



you can not see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Amidst the criticism, there were also fans who applauded Ariana’s transformation: “If you’re a true Arianainter, you understand how important it is that she feels comfortable enough to show us her face,” wrote one fan. wrote.

Ariana recently addressed all the uproar about her new look in a TikTok video she posted back in April. “I think we should be more lenient and less quick to comment on people’s bodies, regardless of the circumstances,” he said at the time.

Ariana Grande © Instagram @rembeauty



Read this also.

Ariana Grande Responds to Criticism That She’s Too Thin: “Sometimes You Don’t Know What Other People Are Going Through”

Filmmakers release first photo of Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande is back (for a while) with new music and releases remix with The Weeknd