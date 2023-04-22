Fans believe Justin Bieber dozed off during Frank Ocean’s Coachella show

Fans think they caught Justin Bieber sleeping during Frank Ocean’s Coachella show.

Justin bieber seemed to be falling asleep during the polarizing performance of Frank Ocean at Coachella this past weekend. In a TikTok video shared by a nearby participant, Bieber appeared to be sleeping with his eyes closed. Justin previously commented that he was “impressed” with the performance in a statement on social media. The moment arrived when Ocean sang “At Your Best (You Are Love)”.

“Isn’t justin bieber sleeping on frank’s set?” TikTok user @pineappleonpisa wrote with laughing emojis, “it’s past bedtime.” “I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s performance at Coachella,” Bieber previously wrote. “His artistry is simply second to none, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail… I was deeply moved. It made me want to continue and improve as an artist. He continues to elevate his talent and gave me a night I will never forget! Thank you Fran”.

Despite the great expectations of the fans, the Frank Ocean it started an hour late and ended abruptly to comply with festival curfew restrictions. Additionally, Ocean mostly performed while sitting with his back to the crowd while also lip-synching at various points. Reports from TMZ and Rolling Stone later claimed that Frank’s performance “was tweaked at the last minute to explain an ankle injury the singer suffered during on-site rehearsals the week leading up to the festival”.

Despite disappointing fan reactions, a moment from the set of Frank Ocean that certainly stood out was the confirmation of a new album. Though he didn’t go into detail, he said, “It’s been so long. Everyone talks about how much time has passed. ‘It’s been so long, it’s been so long.’ But I missed you,” Frank told the crowd between songs. “I want to talk about why I’m here, because it’s not about a new album. It’s because – not that there isn’t a new album… but there isn’t now. Relax, relax, relax. No, not now”.

Check out the video on TikTok below: